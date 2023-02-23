Young and passionate about film? Be part of a Cinemagic jury
Cinemagic is looking for individuals who are passionate about film to take on the role of jury members at its 2023 'On The Pulse' Short Film Festival
Cinemagic is looking for individuals who are passionate about film to take on the role of jury members at Cinemagic's 2023 'On The Pulse' Short Film Festival this March.
All those participating in the jury will watch a selection of international short films under the guidance of Cinemagic, before debating and discussing with fellow jury members and choosing their favourite.
The films will be screened in their original language with English subtitles where necessary.
If you register to become a jury member you can expect to watch new short films from around the world, choose the festival winners, take part in film reviewing and critiquing workshops and receive your own Jury goodie bag, as well as meeting like-minded young people and hopefully making new friends.