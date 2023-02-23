Cinemagic is looking for individuals who are passionate about film to take on the role of jury members at Cinemagic's 2023 'On The Pulse' Short Film Festival this March.

All those participating in the jury will watch a selection of international short films under the guidance of Cinemagic, before debating and discussing with fellow jury members and choosing their favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The films will be screened in their original language with English subtitles where necessary.

Register to become a jury member for Cinemagic's 'On the Pulse' short film festival