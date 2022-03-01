Adrian, Dr Nick Burfitt and Kate Garraway looking at an enlarged prostate GFX in studio

Kate Garraway is a busy woman. When she’s not at home caring for her husband Derek or being mum to their two children, Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12, the journalist and presenter has a punishing work schedule.

Already up at the crack of dawn twice a week to host Good Morning Britain and her daily show on Smooth Radio, she has just taken over from Piers Morgan to front Life Stories, and is now launching this reality medical series for the BBC.

In Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway, patients with a range of common health issues from heart disease to kidney stones, endometriosis to back pain, will experience an extraordinary medical consultation made possible by cutting-edge technology.

They, and viewers, will see in thrilling visual form what is ailing them, as their condition is brought to life in a sensational and interactive way, providing insights and answers to questions which have plagued them for years.

Then, as they embark on their road to recovery, we will follow them every step of the way.

Kate says: “I am thrilled to be part of this fascinating new series that uses the most incredibly advanced technology to help us get a better understanding of how our bodies function when they require urgent medical attention.

“I believe we have all become increasingly curious about our health and well-being since the start of the pandemic, including me personally.

“I’m looking forward to delving deeper into the fascinating, emotional, and empowering journey of all our patients and for them to see what is going on inside their own bodies.”

Cancer, endometriosis and a stroke are among the conditions examined from all angles over the next three weeks, and we begin with Kate and Dr Guddi Singh showing fashion influencer Hilda the 100 benign tumours that have grown inside her womb.

Her consultant believes that this very serious case of fibroids could put her reproductive health at risk.

The second patient, grandmother Trudi, has a frozen shoulder, a common joint problem many encounter.

Kate and Dr Guddi accompany Hilda and Trudi on an emotional rollercoaster, from their immersive consultation to their treatment.

Of course, Your Body Uncovered won’t be Kate’s first venture into the world of medical programming.

She saw success at the National Television Awards with her powerful and heartbreaking documentary Finding Derek which followed Kate and her husband Derek Draper, while he battled the effects of coronavirus.

And it has revealed the Good Morning Britain presenter is set to make a sequel on Derek’s progress since coming home.

Kate confirmed: “We are going to make another documentary, there are plans for more. Derek has a very short window of energy, but we are trying.”

Despite what happened to Derek, Kate has said previously she doesn’t have the energy to be angry with those who deny Covid’s existence or refuse to be vaccinated.

However, this new programme can be seen as a clear statement by her on behalf of accurate medical information.

“There is that element,” she admits. “It’s also about understanding your own body. There’s a lot of celebration about the wonder of it. When you see inside the body and realise it’s a magical thing.”

