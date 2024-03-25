Free family-friendly Easter activities at garden centre's Antrim and Lisburn stores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Little Seedlings Club workshop is taking place on Sunday 7 April and the Easter Holiday session is happening on various dates throughout March and April.

Designed to ignite a passion in gardening in an educational and engaging way, the sessions in Antrim and Lisburn give children aged 3-10 years old the chance to explore a new hobby, meet friends and learn about the wonderful world of gardens.

April’s Little Seedlings Club workshop will uncover what a wildlife friendly garden is, the importance of biodiversity, alongside common wildlife that can be spotted in the garden. From pollinators like bees and butterflies to birds, frogs, hedgehogs and squirrels, there’s plenty to spot in the garden as spring arrives.

Dobbies’ Easter Holiday sessions will give attendees in Antrim and Lisburn an introduction to spring, facts about the season, how to create a colourful garden full of flowers and vegetables at home, alongside learning about the vast variety of spring baby animals that can be spotted at this time of year. Children will also learn how to plant and care for Pansy seeds and get the chance to take some home.

Sarah Murray who has developed the Easter programme of activity at Dobbies is excited to welcome families along for some free fun.

She explained: “Spring is the perfect time to get back into the garden and enjoy the outdoors, and we’re eager to share our love for gardening with passionate young enthusiasts.

“We know how tricky it can be to keep the kids entertained and busy over the school holidays, so bring the whole family to Dobbies’ Antirm and Lisburn stores for a fun and interactive session.”

Alongside the family-friendly events, parents can enjoy cost savings with Dobbies’ Kids Eat Free offer which runs through the day, allowing children under the age of 16 to enjoy their food for free with every traditional adult breakfast and main course meal at lunch. This includes kids’ breakfasts, lunch menu or a pick ‘n’ mix meal, plus a drink.

The restaurant is open Monday-Sunday from 9am, times may vary and customers are advised to visit dobbies.com to check the restaurant opening hours of the Antirm and Lisburn stores.