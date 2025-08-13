Full cast announced for Ulster American at The Sanctuary Theatre

East Belfast theatre company Bright Umbrella has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Ulster American by David Ireland, which will run from Tuesday, August 26 to Saturday, September 6, at The Sanctuary Theatre

Northern Irish actor James Boal will take on the role of Leigh Carver, an English theatre director whose ambition drives the central conflict in Ireland’s dark satire. He’ll be joined by Caroline Curran as Ruth Davenport and Andrew McClay as Jay Conway in a three-person cast exploring the volatile dynamics between identity, power, and art.

James is known for his bold, character-driven performances across stage, screen and immersive theatre. He played Mother Superior in Trainspotting Live, Christy in The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and Slim in Cyprus Avenue during its 2024 run at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre.

Speaking about returning to David Ireland’s work, James said: “I’m a huge fan of David’s writing. His intense storytelling and razor-sharp dialogue. The hype around the play when it premiered in Edinburgh (where I live) was unreal, and when I read it I knew why.”

He added: “I played Slim in Cyprus Avenue alongside David Hayman as Eric. Seeing David’s play go to work on Scottish audiences was incredible, belly laughs to heartbreak in an instant. I have a feeling Ulster American is going to take Belfast audiences on that same intensely entertaining, unsettling and challenging wild ride.”

Known for his work across theatre and audio drama, James has appeared in BBC radio productions, independent film, and both UK touring shows and Belfast-based performances.

Reflecting on his character, he said: “Leigh Carver is the director of his friend Ruth Davenport’s play starring Oscar Award-winning actor Jay Conway. He’s ambitious, he has dreams of running the National Theatre… but what is he prepared to say and do in order to make that dream a reality?”

This production marks James’s first time performing at The Sanctuary Theatre. He commented: “It is a lovely and welcoming theatre. Most of all I’m looking forward to doing this play for a Belfast audience.”

He described the play as “a compelling heated debate about accountability, hypocrisy and political tensions, which is a brutally thrilling mess to see unfold. It’s satirical, it speaks to a lot of our current issues and it presents a number of challenges that will no doubt have audiences talking long into the night.”

Ulster American unfolds over the course of a single evening as three characters, an Oscar-winning American actor, a British director and a Northern Irish playwright, come together to discuss a new theatre production. What begins as a creative collaboration quickly spirals into confrontation, revealing uncomfortable truths and exposing the contradictions behind liberal ideals.

Speaking earlier about staging the play in East Belfast, director Trevor Gill said: “It is a pleasure to stage Ulster American by David Ireland in East Belfast, where he is from. We have a very strong and experienced cast well capable of delivering what is a challenging script. David Ireland’s work is a carefully crafted mixture of satire, shock and black humour. We can guarantee a memorable night at the theatre.”

The play has gained a reputation for its sharp writing, graphic honesty, and disturbing commentary on privilege, consent, and cultural power. It has been described as “brutally funny” and “not for the faint of heart”.

The script critiques performative liberalism, misogyny in creative spaces, and the commodification of identity. It contains very strong language, graphic violence, and references to sexual assault.

Bright Umbrella Theatre Company, based at The Sanctuary Theatre, continues its commitment to socially relevant, high-quality productions with strong local connections. The production is part-funded by Belfast City Council and supports the company’s wider programme of performance, education, and community engagement.