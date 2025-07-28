Gary Numan announces Telekon 45th anniversary tour at Waterfront Hall, Belfast

Gary Numan Telekon – 45th Anniversary Tour Plus Special Guests 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin - December 2, Waterfront Hall, Belfast – December 3. Tickets on sale Friday at 10am

Electronic music pioneer, revered songwriter and renowned musician, Gary Numan has announced the Waterfront Hall Auditorium, Belfast on December 3 as part of his latest tour, which celebrates the 45th anniversary of his seminal album Telekon.

Tickets on Sale Friday, August 1 at 1am from Ticketmaster.ie and waterfront.co.uk

Telekon was released in 1980 on Beggars Banquet and debuted at the top of the UK Albums Charts making it Gary’s third consecutive No. 1 album. The record featured heavy use of guitars, along with strings and lush synthesizer textures, resulting from Numan’s use of additional machines.

Cited by many as an influence, Trent Reznor claimed to have listened to it every day during the making of Nine Inch Nails “Pretty Hate Machine.” Performing the album live in its entirety, fans can expect to hear classic tracks "We Are Glass" "I Die: You Die" & "This Wreckage" along with a selection of greatest hits from across his iconic back catalogue.

Gary Numan remains a vital force in music and his live performances are recognised for their energy and raw emotion. In 2017 he received the prestigious Inspiration Award at the Ivor Novellos plus a wealth of acclaim in support of his #2 album Intruder and his remarkable autobiography (R)EVOLUTION, further solidifying his status as a true visionary.