Glaucoma UK, partnered with Bomoko NI, and the Stronger Together Network present ‘Your Health’ community event

Glaucoma UK, partnered with Bomoko NI, and the Stronger Together Network are excited to host ‘Your Health’, a free community event focused on health and wellbeing. The event aims to engage individuals of African and Caribbean heritage, who may be at increased risk of developing certain health conditions and face additional barriers to accessing the care and support needed for long, healthy lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Your health’ will bring together a diverse range of organisations focused on key areas such as eye health, physical health, mental health, cancer, diabetes and sexual health. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit information stands and a selection of talks by expert speakers. Visitors will also have the opportunity to try out on-site fitness equipment, enjoy live entertainment, and sample a selection of delicious African cuisine.

The event will be held on Wednesday 15 October 2025, from 10.00am-2.00pm at LORAG (Lower Ormeau Residents Action Group) Shaftesbury Community and Recreation Centre, 97 Balfour Avenue, Belfast BT7 2EW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen McVitty-O’Hara, Training and Engagement Officer (Northern Ireland), shared, “We’re delighted to partner with Bomoko NI and the Stronger Together Network for the ‘Your Health’ event this October. Although Glaucoma UK’s focus is on eye health, this event takes a broader approach to health and wellbeing. We feel it’s an important opportunity to share vital information about health conditions that are more likely to impact people of African and Caribbean heritage. Events like this help to demystify health issues, raise awareness and promote health education within the community.”

Your Health event poster

Mimi Unamoyo, Service Manager at Bomoko NI, stated, “As a partner organisation of the Your Health event, Bomoko NI plays a key role in raising awareness about health conditions that disproportionately affect our communities, while also helping women and families access trusted advice and services. This event is crucial because it creates a safe, empowering space to learn about health issues, celebrate culture, share food, and build stronger community links. It is a significant step toward reducing health inequalities and fostering healthier futures for the ethnic minority communities across Northern Ireland. We stand firm in this mission and invite everyone to join us in making a difference.

Barbara Snowarska, Network Development Officer, shared, “ The Stronger Together Network NI is proud to lend its support to the 'Your Health' event, an initiative that aligns closely with our core mission to work collaboratively to address and reduce health inequalities experienced by ethnic minority communities across Northern Ireland.”

ENDS

About Glaucoma UK: Glaucoma UK is the charity solely for people with glaucoma. We’re here for people with glaucoma and their loved ones. We campaign to raise awareness so glaucoma is detected early and can be treated, we support people to live well with glaucoma and we fund sight-saving research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are a membership organisation, and those living with glaucoma are at the very heart of all we do. We support people to live well with glaucoma by providing a telephone helpline, glaucoma support groups, peer support services and widely acclaimed information booklets.

For more information, please visit our website glaucoma.uk

Glaucoma helpline:

01233 648 170 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am–5.00pm)