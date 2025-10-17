Glentoran players support acclaimed Vienna Cup play

Glentoran players and club officials attended the acclaimed play One Saturday Before the War last night, showing their support for a production that celebrates one of the proudest in chapters in the club’s history.

The play, written by Sam Robinson and Trevor Gill, tells the extraordinary story of Glentoran’s 1914 Vienna Cup triumph, a remarkable journey that saw a team of shipyard and factory workers from east Belfast travel across Europe to compete just two months before the outbreak of the Great War.

Club captain Marcus Kane was joined by teammates Danny Amos, Josh Kelly, Andrew Mills, Frankie Hvid and a number of Glentoran officials at The Sanctuary Theatre in east Belfast to experience the production, which has returned for a final Belfast run by popular demand.

Sam Robinson, co-writer of the play, lifelong Glentoran supporter and club historian, said: “It was fantastic to see the players and club officials in the audience last night and I want to personally thank them for taking the time to come along and show their support.

“The 1914 Vienna Cup triumph is woven into the fabric of Glentoran Football Club and east Belfast and it continues to inspire generations more than a century later. It’s great to have members of the current squad come along and help us celebrate this remarkable chapter of our history.”

Backed by Bright Umbrella Theatre Company, the production is running at The Sanctuary Theatre on Castlereagh Street until Saturday 18 October 2025.

Tickets are limited and selling fast for the final performances, so supporters are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.