Golf fanzone coming to Belfast Grand Central Station for The Open

By Stephen Kearney
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 15:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

‘The T Zone’ invites public to get into the swing of public transport this summer

As Northern Ireland prepares to welcome the return of The Open Championship next month, Translink has announced plans to host a free, family-friendly fanzone at Belfast Grand Central Station during the prestigious four-day tournament.

From July 17-20, the station’s mezzanine level will be transformed into The T Zone – a vibrant public space featuring interactive golf-themed activities, including mini golf, chipping challenges, giveaways, music, and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Designed to capture the excitement around The Open, The T Zone offers something enjoyable for commuters, visitors and event-goers alike whilst encouraging a cleaner, greener way to travel. In the weeks leading up to golf’s oldest major, pop-up T Zones will appear at a number of stations across the network, including Derry~Londonderry, Coleraine, Lanyon Place and Laganside.

Local golfers tee off at Belfast Grand Central Station to help launch Translink’s ‘T Zone’ – a free, family-friendly fanzone coming to the station from 17th–20th July to celebrate the return of The 153rd Open. The vibrant space will feature interactive golf-themed activities whilst encouraging a cleaner, greener way to travel via public transport. Pictured are (front) Noah Gibson, Juvenile Convener, Holywood Golf Club, (back, l-r) Ruth Watt, Lady Captain, Holywood Golf Club, Clive Watson, Translink, and Georgia Bryans, Translink.placeholder image
Local golfers tee off at Belfast Grand Central Station to help launch Translink’s ‘T Zone’ – a free, family-friendly fanzone coming to the station from 17th–20th July to celebrate the return of The 153rd Open. The vibrant space will feature interactive golf-themed activities whilst encouraging a cleaner, greener way to travel via public transport. Pictured are (front) Noah Gibson, Juvenile Convener, Holywood Golf Club, (back, l-r) Ruth Watt, Lady Captain, Holywood Golf Club, Clive Watson, Translink, and Georgia Bryans, Translink.

To support fans travelling to the tournament, Translink will be operating a range of special services to Portrush, helping spectators enjoy the 153rd Open Championship in a more sustainable way.

Translink’s Sarah Simpson said: “We’re excited to bring golf fever to Belfast Grand Central Station and help everyone get into the swing of The Open this summer. The T Zone is a fun and accessible way to join in the celebration while embracing the benefits of sustainable travel.

“For those heading to Portrush, our bus, coach and train transport plan offers a range of convenient journey options designed to reduce traffic congestion and make travel easier, enabling everyone to enjoy the delights of the Causeway Coast. We’re encouraging spectators to plan ahead and make use of public transport or the Park & Ride facilities so they can relax and enjoy their visit to this world-class event.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More information about The T Zone, including the pop-up events around Northern Ireland, will be shared in the coming weeks. To plan your travel to The 153rd Open visit www.translink.co.uk/the-153rd-open. For the latest Translink travel updates follow @Translink_NI #OpenTravel.

Related topics:TranslinkNorthern IrelandColeraine
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice