Golf fanzone coming to Belfast Grand Central Station for The Open

‘The T Zone’ invites public to get into the swing of public transport this summer

As Northern Ireland prepares to welcome the return of The Open Championship next month, Translink has announced plans to host a free, family-friendly fanzone at Belfast Grand Central Station during the prestigious four-day tournament.

From July 17-20, the station’s mezzanine level will be transformed into The T Zone – a vibrant public space featuring interactive golf-themed activities, including mini golf, chipping challenges, giveaways, music, and much more.

Designed to capture the excitement around The Open, The T Zone offers something enjoyable for commuters, visitors and event-goers alike whilst encouraging a cleaner, greener way to travel. In the weeks leading up to golf’s oldest major, pop-up T Zones will appear at a number of stations across the network, including Derry~Londonderry, Coleraine, Lanyon Place and Laganside.

To support fans travelling to the tournament, Translink will be operating a range of special services to Portrush, helping spectators enjoy the 153rd Open Championship in a more sustainable way.

Translink’s Sarah Simpson said: “We’re excited to bring golf fever to Belfast Grand Central Station and help everyone get into the swing of The Open this summer. The T Zone is a fun and accessible way to join in the celebration while embracing the benefits of sustainable travel.

“For those heading to Portrush, our bus, coach and train transport plan offers a range of convenient journey options designed to reduce traffic congestion and make travel easier, enabling everyone to enjoy the delights of the Causeway Coast. We’re encouraging spectators to plan ahead and make use of public transport or the Park & Ride facilities so they can relax and enjoy their visit to this world-class event.”

