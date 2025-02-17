Gouda vibes for whiskey at the NI Science Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Science isn’t confined to laboratories and whiskey-making is far from a simple craft—it’s a meticulous process at the heart of Belfast’s distilling revival, helping to drive the city’s food and drink manufacturing industry.

That was the message today as NI Science Festival and McConnell’s Distillery launched a number of events as part of the NI Science Festival.

With an annual turnover of £128 billion and employing around 456,000 people in the UK, food and drinks manufacturing is peaking the interest of budding scientists and flavour seekers alike. With a rich menu of career opportunities and thousands of new products hitting the market each year, this dynamic sector is serving up endless possibilities.

Building on this excitement, NI Science Festival and McConnell’s Distillery are inviting guests to dive into the science behind two of our most delicious delicacies: whiskey and cheese.

McConnell's expert team, Conor Brennan, Hospitality & Events Manager, and Sarah Kennedy, Brand Manager, prepare for a unique whiskey and cheese pairing event.

Hosted at McConnell’s Distillery with renowned food writer and “Cheeseologist” Patrick McGuigan, NI Science Festival will be offering a guided pairing with Ireland’s finest cheeses, courtesy of local cheese maker Mike’s Fancy Cheese. The UK’s leading cheese expert, Patrick will dive into the science behind each cheese’s flavour and texture, highlighting the perfect whiskey pairings to enhance the tasting experience. A must for food and drink enthusiasts, the special one-off event takes place on Sunday February 23 at 1pm.

For a closer examination into the science of whiskey, guests are invited to don their white coats and join McConnell’s Distillery for an exclusive behind-the-scenes Factory Tour, available on several dates throughout February as part of the Festival.

Expressing her excitement, Jillian Thompson, NI Science Festival Creative Producer said: "We are thrilled to partner with McConnell’s Distillery for this unique event programme, exploring the fascinating science behind food and drink. This side of manufacturing is really taking off, so we can't wait to give guests the inside scoop on some of the delicious treats we know and love!"

Conor Brennan, Events & Hospitality Manager at McConnell’s Distillery, added: "We’re excited to offer an exclusive look into the science behind the distilling craft we're proudly reviving here in Belfast. And what better way to enjoy our whiskey than with Ireland’s finest cheeses? Some pairings are meant to brie!"