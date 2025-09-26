Grammy-nominated Musician Comes To The Island Centre This November

Gráinne Duffy

Acclaimed Roots & Rock Artist Gráinne Duffy to Perform Intimate Unplugged Show at The Island Centre, Lisburn on Saturday, November 8th.

The award-winning Monaghan roots and rock artist will perform for one night only at The Island Centre, promising a soulful, stripped-down, unmissable show.

After a very successful year touring in the USA, playing leading contemporary music festivals including Telluride, Colorado, Bluesapooloza, Mammoth Lakes and WC Handy Festival, Kentucky, Duffy will bring her renowned sound to Lisburn’s The Island Centre, with tickets on sale now.

Later this year, she will perform on the legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise alongside renowned artist Taj Mahal, and will release her sixth album, which was recorded in 64 Sound, L.A. with world renowned musicians Kenny Aranoff (The Smashing Pumpkins, Sammy Hagar, John Mellancamp), Marc Ford (The Black Crowes, Ben Harper, Lucinda Williams), Jorgen Carlsson (Gov’t Mule, Chris Cornell), co-producer Justin Stanley (Beck, Eric Clapton) and long time collaborator, singer, songwriter, guitarist and partner Paul Sherry.

Duffy’s accolades include Top 10 rankings in the UK, France and Canada for her 2020 "Voodoo Blues album", winning the 2021 "Best Modern Roots Artist" at the Independent Blues Awards, and a "5th Best Blues Album" ranking from Classic Rock Magazine for her 2023 "Dirt Woman Blues" album, which was produced by Grammy winner Chris Goldsmith (Ben Harper, Blind Boys of Alabama).

Sharing the stage with legends such as Billy Gibbons, Eric Gales, Shemekia Copeland and Supersonic Blues Machine, Duffy has also topped the all-female led bill at Cornbury Festival (2018), alongside Mavis Staples and Alanis Morissette, and has performed with the RTÉ symphony orchestra and Johnny Logan.

This is a highly anticipated event not to be missed, and all are encouraged to book tickets early to avoid disappointment.