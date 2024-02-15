Grand Opera House presents This Sh*t Happens All the Time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grand Opera House has announced details of its production of This Sh*t Happens All the Time, a powerful take on a true love storyset in 1990s Belfast, which will form part of its new programme strand ‘The Studio Series’, designed to champion local writers, artists, and creatives from Northern Ireland.

Written by prominent Belfast writer Amanda Verlaque, the play is set in 1990s Belfast and uses Amanda’s personal experience of homophobia, misogyny, and coercive control to shine a spotlight on the societal challenges that remain for Northern Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community.

This Sh*t Happens All the Time is a powerful take on true events that happened in Amanda’s earlier life, looking back to when the Lurgan native was an undergraduate at Queen’s University in Belfast, embarking on an exciting new relationship, when her girlfriend's jealous ex-boyfriend retorted with murderous intent.

The intense and moving love story is set to bring audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions and will be brought to life on stage in the intimate setting of the Grand Opera House’s 120-seat Studio. Directed by Rhiann Jeffrey, the one-woman show sees celebrated local actor Nicky Harley play multiple roles to tell this true and challenging tale.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House said: “This fantastic story written by Amanda Verlaque, first seen at the Lyric Theatre and now produced by the Grand Opera House, celebrates the best of local talent, and showcases the incredible power of theatre in storytelling around issues that matter.

“We’re thrilled to welcome This Sh*t Happens All the Time to the Theatre as part of our brand-new programme strand The Studio Series, which champions our local writers, artists, and creatives here in Northern Ireland.”

Writer Amanda Verlaque added: “Based back in the 90s when I moved from Lurgan to Belfast, the play captures the mood at that time, coming from a small town to the big city. My world became very small and frightening with the challenges I faced, but I found my way through that to celebrate life and love. We’ve come a long way since then, and its great to see the younger generations sharing so much joy in the LGBTQ+ community.

“The play is in essence a love story, but it’s also a story about how we have to love ourselves. It’s playful, sexy, and tense but ultimately it is a story of positivity and celebration.

“People coming to watch the show will be thoroughly entertained, taken back in time and then brought forward in time again.” added Amanda.

This Sh*t Happens All the Time willrun in The Studio at the Grand Opera House from March 22 to 30. Tickets are available online at www.goh.co.uk, via telephone on 028 9024 1919 or in-person at the Box Office on Great Victoria Street.

A post-show panel discussion will take place on Wednesday, March 27 with writer Amanda Verlaque, Sally Bridge (PRISM), Sophie Nelson (HERe NI), Jo McParland (Cara Friend) and Kirsty Mulholland (Pride). The panel will discuss key themes tackled in the show and issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community in Northern Ireland both in the past and today.