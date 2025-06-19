Grease is the word this summer at the Grand Opera House

The Grand Opera House Trust’s hotly anticipated Summer Youth Production of Grease races onto the Theatre’s stage from Thursday, July 17.

Sponsored for the first time by Aircoach, this electrifyin’ production features a cast of 78 talented young performers, aged 16 to 21, selected from over 390 who registered for auditions earlier this year.

The immensely talented young cast, from across Northern Ireland, will spend two weeks in intensive rehearsals, preparing to take centre stage for five unmissable performances on the iconic Grand Opera House stage from Thursday 17 to Saturday 19 July.

Get ready to rock ‘n’ roll with the stars of tomorrow in 1959 at Rydell High. After a whirlwind summer romance, good girl Sandy and greaser Danny, along with The Burger Palace Boys and The Pink Ladies, navigate the ups and downs of love, friendship and the rollercoaster journey of teenage life.

The stars of the Grand Opera House’s Summer Youth Production, Meghan McSorley and Jackson Allen, gear up to light up the stage

Audiences will enjoy outstanding performances in a production accompanied by 20 musicians performing the phenomenal score with some of Grease’s greatest hits including Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want and Greased Lightnin’.

The fully staged production, led by a professional director, musical director, choreographer and the Grand Opera House technical team, offers the talented young cast a truly unmatched experience to shine both on and off stage. The Summer Youth Production also offers the opportunity for five young people to work behind-the-scenes as part of the youth technical crew, gaining valuable insight and behind-the-scenes experience.

Now in its 13th year, the Grand Opera House Trust’s Summer Youth Production has become a springboard for emerging talent with alumni of past productions such as Sunset Boulevard, Oliver! and Bugsy Malone, going on to become professional actors, dancers and theatrical creatives working in the UK and beyond.

Grand Opera House Chief Executive, Ian Wilson said: “The Summer Youth Production has grown to become one of the biggest projects of its kind in the UK and Ireland, giving young people the experience of a lifetime and unique opportunity to perform on Northern Ireland’s most iconic stage.

"At the heart of the Theatre is a commitment to developing artistic talent and inspiring the next generation of performers. Through the project, our young participants will develop important life skills such as teamwork, confidence building and communication skills; all of which our performers will take with them into their future careers.

“Together with our sponsors, Aircoach, we are delighted to welcome audiences of all ages to enjoy this feel-good favourite, brought to life with heart and flair by an exceptional cast. Judging by the demand for tickets this is the one that you want to see this Summer!”

Aircoach Commercial Manager, Celine Coleman said: “We are both honoured and excited to play a part in supporting and promoting the Arts particularly amongst our younger generation. The Summer Youth Production helps nurture and develop an interest in the Arts that will remain with them throughout adulthood. Aircoach is delighted to navigate that journey of inspiration with the Grand Opera House.”