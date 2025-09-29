Have a Boo-Tastic Halloween in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Have a Boo-Tastic Halloween in Antrim and Newtownabbey
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is set to deliver a frightfully fun programme of events this Halloween, with something for all ages to enjoy. Residents and visitors are invited to join in a spook-tacular line-up of activities across the Borough.

Kicking off on Thursday 24 October and running until Saturday 15 November, the celebrations will include family favourites, spectacular fireworks, live theatre shows and more.

Event Highlights:

Screams and Tricks Fun-Fair at V36, The Valley (Attraction charges may apply)

Dress up and prepare for a hauntingly good time at Spooked Out at V36placeholder image
Dress up and prepare for a hauntingly good time at Spooked Out at V36

Thursday 24 October – Sunday 2 November

Thrilling rides and fairground fun for all the family.

Spooked Out at V36, The Valley (£2.50 booking fee, 50p of which is donated to the Mayor’s Charities)

Saturday 25 October

A dazzling firework display, a best-dressed competition and more.

Indoor Pumpkin Patch at Mossley Mill (£8 per ticket)

Saturday 25 – Friday 31 October

A magical indoor pumpkin-picking experience where little ones can choose and carve their own pumpkin.

Halloween Roller Disco at The Courtyard Theatre in Ballyearl (£8.50 per ticket)

Saturday 1 November

Skate the night away in your best spooky costume. There will be both a family friendly and adult only session.

There will also be a great line up of family friendly theatre shows in Theatre at The Mill, The Courtyard Theatre and The Old Courthouse including:

Frank n Stein’s Teddy and Carnacki the Ghost Finder on Saturday 25 October, The Sanderson Sisters on Friday 31 October and Sunday 2 November and The Addams Family on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 November.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, said:

“Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year for families across our Borough. This year, we are pleased to offer a packed programme of events that will entertain audiences of all ages. I encourage everyone to come along, get dressed up and enjoy the celebrations.”

With a fantastic choice of events, from family-friendly fun to eerie theatre and spectacular fireworks, Antrim and Newtownabbey is the place to be this Halloween.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/halloween

