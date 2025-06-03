Health Week highlights the importance of workplace wellness

The programme will kick off with The Big Lunch, in partnership with The Eden Project

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LQ BID is launching its sixth annual Health Week this June, with this year’s instalment championing workplace wellness and supporting employees embracing the return to office life. Starting on June 9, Health Week offers over 100+ free events across the Linen Quarter, from drop-in health checks, to dance classes, wellness sessions and a dog-petting event.

The opening day will feature The Big Lunch at the Flaxx Social Space on Brunswick Street, delivered in partnership with The Eden Project. Each year, millions across the UK take part in this nationwide celebration, which brings communities together to connect, celebrate their local area, and strengthen neighbourhood bonds. Personal trainer and accredited nutritionist Mike O’Sullivan will also be on hand for an insightful fireside chat and one-to-one consultations - all in the spirit of getting fitter and supporting a great cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the five-day programme, employees across the Linen Quarter will have free access to nearly 100 fitness classes at PureGym (Adelaide Street) and BodyScape (Great Victoria Street). LQ BID is also providing certified training and co-funding of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for its members - life-saving equipment is proven to significantly increase survival rates during sudden cardiac arrest.

L-R: Dermot McGlynn, Personal Trainer, Neil McCracken, BodyScape Fitness Experience Manager, Eimear O’Brien, Tula Yoga, Halli Richard, Admin and Business Engagement Manager at LQ BID, Lawrence Tingson, Sustainable District Manager at LQ BID

The BID has also renewed its partnership with Belfast-based ACCA Longevity Clinic to offer advanced wellness treatments, including Cryotherapy, Oxygen Therapy and IV Nutrient shots. To make these treatments more accessible, £50 vouchers – co-funded by LQ BID and ACCA - will be available exclusively to LQ BID members.

These initiatives come at a crucial time, as Belfast city centre continues to evolve in response to hybrid working. Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ (RICS) most recent Commercial Property Monitor has indicated an increased demand for office space in Northern Ireland for the first time in almost two years. Whilst in Belfast specifically, data shows footfall is beginning to rise again, with figures up 4.8 per cent on last year.

LQ BID is determined to maintain that momentum by using its Health Week initiative to demonstrate the value employees bring to the city centre and encourage employees to facilitate their return by investing in wellbeing to reconnect teams, and boost both morale and Belfast’s ongoing economic recovery. With Deloitte committing to 500 new roles in the Linen Quarter, the district is cementing its status as a thriving centre for business and investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID, said: “Health Week is more than just a wellness initiative – it’s an opportunity for employers to invest in their teams, boost morale, and help continue to drive midweek footfall in Belfast city centre. Prioritising wellbeing in the workplace and encouraging active, sustainable travel supports healthier, happier, and more productive employees, which in turn supports a stronger local economy.”

LQ BID has also partnered with Cycling UK to co-fund Cycling Friendly Accreditation to organisations in the district, encouraging investment in measures to support and demonstrate their commitment to creating cycling-friendly workplaces.

Coinciding with Cycling UK’s 102nd Bike Week, Health Week will feature an Active Travel Hackathon on June 9 at Voco Hotel - Gasworks. The session invites members to explore the practical ways we can improve parking issues to make Belfast’s streets safer for walking and cycling, and challenge the myth that bad weather is a barrier to getting active.

Sustainable District Manager at LQ BID, Lawrence Geoffrey Tingson, said: “We believe in making cycling a safe, accessible, and enjoyable way for people to travel and stay active. It’s a vision that aligns perfectly with our broader goal of making the Linen Quarter Northern Ireland’s first sustainable district, demonstrated by initiatives including our outdoor parklets, increased planting, ongoing financial support for active, sustainable travel provision, and real living wage accreditations, and a pioneering air quality monitoring programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communications and Events Manager at LQ BID, Stevie Maginn, said: “Health Week is a fantastic opportunity to get involved and see just how easy it can be to bring wellness into the workplace. Each year, the initiative grows, creating more moments where people can connect, recharge, and enjoy something positive together. It’s about businesses embracing simple, supportive steps that make a real difference to team morale and productivity. When employers prioritise health and happiness, the whole community thrives.”