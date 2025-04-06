Hundreds of families Attend World Autism Acceptance Month celebration

The Barry family from County Antrim attending Autism NI’s family fun day at W5 to celebrate World Autism Acceptance Month.

Northern Ireland’s autism charity, Autism NI, welcomed hundreds of local autism families to celebrate World Autism Acceptance Month at W5 in Belfast.

The event, on Sunday, April 6, saw families come together to celebrate and show their support for our autistic community.

The Charity has organised several awareness activities with local businesses, schools, families and the wider public throughout World Autism Acceptance Month which runs throughout April.

Nicole Matthews, mother of a six-year-old boy awaiting a diagnosis, said: “We attended Autism NI’s family fun day for the first time last year, and this was the first time our son saw anyone else wearing ear defenders and this helped him to realise that he wasn’t on his own.

Mason Lo (4) with his mum Grace Lo from Newtownabbey attending Autism NI’s family fun day at W5 to celebrate World Autism Acceptance Month.

"It is so good that he can come to events like this and not feel alone. And it is great for us as a family to be around the support of others and to remember that we are not alone either, because it is a tough journey to navigate, and the support makes a difference.”

Kerry Boyd, Autism NI CEO, said: “Our key message this World Autism Acceptance Month is to ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’, it is vital to raise awareness, understanding and acceptance within the wider public, and to learn more about how we can support our autistic community.

This event gave parents and carers an opportunity to meet other families, and it was great to see the children playing together and enjoying all the fun interactive activities on offer. I would like to thank all volunteers and individuals that attended showing their support of Autism NI.”

Autism NI provides vital services for autistic people and their families throughout Northern Ireland, and campaigns for autism understanding and acceptance within society.