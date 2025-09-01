Indoor bowls at Benburb Priory – A fun weekly community event

If you’re searching for community activities in Benburb or looking for a great way to spend your Wednesday evenings, then Indoor Bowls at Benburb Priory is the perfect choice. Hosted by Priory Bowling Club, this exciting weekly event brings people of all ages together for a night of fun, friendship, and light competition.

Commencing on Wednesday, September 3 at 7.30pm, indoor bowls will take place every Wednesday evening at the historic Benburb Priory.

This event is open to everyone in the local area, whether you're an experience bowler or completely new to the game.

Indoor bowls has long been a popular pastime across Northern Ireland, offering the perfect mix of activity and relaxation. It’s also a wonderful way to meet others, connect with neighbours, and enjoy a welcoming community environment.

Family-friendly and affordable

The event is designed with the whole community in mind. Children under 16 are welcome to take part, provided they are accompanied by a responsible adult. At just £5 admission (including supper), it’s one of the most affordable and enjoyable local events in Benburb.

Attendees can look forward to not only a few games of indoor bowls but also a delicious supper – the perfect way to round off the evening.

Why you dhould join

Great value: £5 entry includes supper

Fun for all ages and abilities

A chance to stay active and social midweek

Family-friendly with a welcoming atmosphere

Supports local community engagement at Benburb Priory

Event details

Location: Benburb Priory

When: Every Wednesday, starting 3rd September

Time: 7:30pm

Admission: £5 (includes supper)