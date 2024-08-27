Internet sensation Christopher Hall coming to Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Hall is embarking on his first ever nationwide, live stand-up comedy tour across the UK and Ireland with A Girl For All Seasons. Social media star Christopher smashed his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this August, before hitting the road. He will be at Belfast's 'The Limelight' on Tuesday 1st October, tickets below.

A Girl For All Seasons is a personal and perfect introduction to the Christopher Hall fans are yet to meet. The show tells of his life, as a ‘boy who’s a bit girly really’. From unhealthy obsessions with pop princesses, falling in line behind the school classroom Queen Bees, and gaining life lessons from the cast of ‘Bad Girls’ why wouldn’t everyone strive to be girlier? Men might be from Mars, but girls are from Venus, and, according to Christopher, life’s way more fun over there.

Christopher’s online sketches featuring ’Background Singers’ with his sister Elizabeth, ‘Your Cat’ and ’The Millennial’ have over 12 million likes, 50 million views and spawned collaborations with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, The Jonas Brothers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, JoJo, Delta Goodrem and Olly Alexander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...