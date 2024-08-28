Internet sensation Henry Rowley coming to Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After smashing his Edinburgh Fringe debut, it’s time for the rest of the UK and Ireland to get ready for the ‘undeniably talented, undeniably funny’ (Tatler) Henry Rowley to bring his hit show Just Literally across the UK & Ireland. Henry will be at Belfast's 'The Limelight' on Friday 22nd November.

“It’s disappointing enough having a TikToker for a son; can a comedy show be any more disappointing to Henry’s parents? Yes it can. Because even though he is ‘excellent company’ (Tatler) he didn’t exactly follow in his parent’s footsteps… When a GP and a therapist love each other very much… they spawn a ‘TikTok comedy darling’ (Tatler).”

Henry Rowley is a rising star captivating audiences with his unique blend of humour, creativity, and relatable content. With a knack for comedic timing and engaging storytelling, Rowley has amassed a large following - as a performer Henry is infectious and has carved out a niche and unique comedy style. Displaying a wide range of character comedy in his debut hour, Henry is ready to show why he is poised to become, not only an online sensation, but a force in the comedy world - This Fringe his beloved, and new!, characters from his ‘wildly popular sketches’ (Time Out) will be revealed to a new audience whilst his fans will get to see his more theatrical side.

