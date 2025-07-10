Iraqi-Derry music collaboration to perform across Ireland this weekend

A bold new cross-cultural music collaboration between traditional musicians from Northern Ireland and Iraq is set to take to the stage this weekend at two major Irish festivals.

The ensemble will perform at the Cairde Festival in Sligo on Friday, 11 July, followed by a show at the Earagail Arts Festival in Letterkenny on Saturday, 12 July.

The project, titled Macalla (meaning echo in Irish), brings together Derry/Londonderry’s North West Folk Collective and Iraq’s Mshakht Collective. Supported by the BritishCouncil, the collaboration has been two years in the making and explores the musical connections between Irish and Middle Eastern traditions.

At the heart of the ensemble are two iconic instruments: the Irish harp and the Iraqi qanun, a zither-like instrument played horizontally. They’re joined by the Middle Eastern oud (a short-necked lute), Irish pipes, bouzouki, Iraqi violin, Donegal fiddle, and Middle Eastern percussion. Together, the eight-piece group weaves a rich, cross-cultural sound rooted in the musical traditions of Ireland and Iraq.

Saman, Mshakt Collective Iraq in Exchange with North West Folk Collective, Northern Ireland

The roots of Macalla lie in a previous British Council-supported initiative, Citadels of the Sun, which saw musician and composer Martin Coyle working with musicians from Rajasthan. A life-changing first visit to Iraq soon after inspired him to form the Northwest Folk Collective, now a hub for globally-minded musicians based in Derry/Londonderry’s historic Rosemount shirt factory.

“In Mosul, the city we were working in, the community brought us in - they cooked for us, played music with us, and made space for us in the middle of tragedy,” said Martin, recalling a devastating fire that struck shortly before their arrival. “That welcome really shaped how I see music as a tool for connection.”

Since then, both collectives have been working together remotely and in person — arranging music, translating melodies and composing new pieces that reflect the shared storytelling roots and traditions of both places.

This weekend’s performances promise to be something truly special, with shows at St John’s Cathedral in Sligo and the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny offering unique and intimate experiences.

North West Collective's Marty Coyle and Lucia McGinnis.

Martin said: “Both venues provide incredible settings that allow us to share not just the music, but the full story of how this project came about and developed over the past two years. What’s exciting is that audiences might recognise certain melodies, but not in the way they’re about to hear them. The qanun, in particular, has silenced entire rooms — people literally stop in their tracks. There’s something powerful about hearing familiar music played through the lens of another culture.

“I really hope it challenges some stereotypes too. This project is about showing how much we actually have in common. Much of our traditional music is rooted in dance and folklore, and rhythmically, things align — for example, a lot of Middle Eastern music is in 6/8 time, just like Irish jigs. It just fits.

“Whether Macalla is performed in a cathedral, a theatre, or on a festival stage, it’s a different experience every time, but each version carries the same spirit of collaboration and discovery. Most people probably haven’t experienced live Middle Eastern music fused with Irish traditions before — it’s a different flavour and it works beautifully.”

The Iraqi musicians aren’t strangers to Derry/Londonderry audiences - last summer they visited for a week-long residency, where they were especially taken by the spontaneity of Irish music sessions.

Martin Coyle of the North West Folk Collective

Martin said: “They were amazed that people just show up in pubs and play music together. That kind of informal gathering just doesn’t happen in Iraq. They saw it as almost therapeutic. And audiences here were amazed too - they couldn’t believe what they were hearing.”

He concluded:“ What I’m most looking forward to, is just getting everyone back in a room and playing together. We don’t get to do that often. So much of this has been developed remotely - now it’s time to bring it to life on stage, bounce off each other, and enjoy the gigs.”

Jonathan Stewart, Director of the British Council Northern Ireland, praised the collaboration, saying: “Macalla is a remarkable example of how music can bridge cultures and create new, shared experiences. This collaboration between musicians from Northern Ireland and Iraq highlights the deep connections between their traditions while offering something fresh and exciting for audiences. The performances at these festivals provide a wonderful opportunity to celebrate creativity, cultural exchange, and community spirit. We’re proud to support this project and to see it bring people together through the power of music.”

