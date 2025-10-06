Ireland’s Best Food & Drink Businesses Named as Finalists in the 2025 Good Food Ireland® Awards

Leading food, drink and tourism hospitality businesses from across the island of Ireland have been named as finalists in the forthcoming Good Food Ireland® Awards 2025, in association with FBD Insurance - the only cross-sector awards that champion those who uphold Ireland’s culinary excellence, celebrate local provenance and honour sustainable practices.

Taking place on Monday, 10th November 2025 at The K Club, Co. Kildare, the Awards will see finalists from every corner of Ireland gather to celebrate the very best in Irish food, drink and hospitality.

This year’s impressive finalists span the full breadth of the industry, from five-star and boutique hotels to artisan food and drink producers, family-run butchers, sustainable farms, seafood specialists, destination restaurants and unique food tourism experiences.

A flavour of this year’s national finalists includes:

Picture caption: Pictured at the launch of the Good Food Ireland Awards® 2025, left to right, are: Sponsor, John Cahalan, Chief Commercial Director, FBD Insurance; Ed Cooney, Executive Chef, The Merrion Hotel; Birgitta Curtin, Owner and Master Smoker, Burren Smokehouse and Visitor Centre; and Margaret Jeffares, Founder, Good Food Ireland®.

Leinster – The Farmhouse Cafe & Bakehouse (Dublin), Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa (Co. Wexford), Malone Fruit Farm (Co. Carlow), Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms (Co. Offaly),Oriel Sea Salt (Co. Louth),

Munster - The Cashel Palace (Co. Tipperary), Ballymaloe House Hotel (Co. Cork), Wilde Irish Chocolates (Co. Clare), The Europe Hotel & Resort (Co. Kerry)

Connacht – Ashford Castle Estate (Co. Mayo), Kylemore Abbey (Co. Galway), Croagh Patrick Seafoods (Co. Mayo), Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa (Co. Roscommon)

Ulster – Galgorm Resort (Co. Antrim), Long Meadow Cider (Co. Armagh), Glastry Farm Ice Cream (Co. Down), Crolly Distillery (Co. Donegal), Wild Thyme (Co. Monaghan).

In addition, the ever-popular Food Lovers Choice Awards – voted for by the public - will honour much-loved food, drink and hospitality businesses across five regions: Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, Dublin and Northern Ireland.

The Good Food Ireland® Awards 2025, supported by FBD Insurance, received a record number of nominations ahead of the Organisation’s 20th anniversary in 2026.

Finalists were selected by an independent panel of Irish and international experts following mystery inspections and detailed assessments. Strict judging criteria include commitment to local sourcing, Irish provenance and sustainability.

Commenting on this year’s finalists, Margaret Jeffares, Founder of Good Food Ireland®, said:

“Good Food Ireland® was born from a desire to celebrate Ireland’s world-class food, drink and farming champions. Many years later, our awards are recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in food, drink and tourism, shining a spotlight on the businesses that play a vital role in our entire food ecosystem, from farm to fork.

“The calibre of entries this year has been phenomenal - across every county and category, we have seen businesses that truly embody our 2025 theme, ‘Rooted in Taste. Backed by Trust.’ Each finalist should feel enormously proud to be recognised as one of the best in Ireland.”

The Good Food Ireland® Awards 2025, in association with FBD Insurance, take place on Monday, 10th November 2025. Known as an active and trusted partner to Ireland’s Food and Agri industry, FBD Insurance is, for the second consecutive year, the title sponsor of the Awards. Other key sponsors include AIB, Wine Consultants Ireland, Waterford and Tourism Ireland, among others, whose support is important in celebrating excellence across Ireland’s vibrant food and tourism sectors.