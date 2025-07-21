Ireland’s biggest céilí returns to the Titanic Slipways

Belfast TradFest invites everyone to join TITANIC CÉILÍ, a vibrant, FREE family‑friendly celebration of traditional Irish and Scottish music, song, and dance set in the historic Titanic Slipways on Belfast’s Maritime Mile to take part in TITANIC CÉILÍ, this Sunday, July 27, from 1-5pm.

Delivered in association with Maritime Belfast Trust, Belfast City Council and Tourism NI, this year’s event hopes to attract over 10,000. TITANIC CÉILÍ will feature live traditional music and céilí dancing throughout the afternoon, creating an energetic and welcoming atmosphere for all ages and abilities; called by céilí dance master Ronán Eastwood.

On the main music stage, there will be performances by West Kerry’s rip-roaring trad band Pólca 4, the exquisite Meadhbh Walsh of Cork, Belfast’s own Róise McHugh, Down Academy Pipes and Drums, feel-good ensemble Belfast Ukulele Jam, Belfast Wren Boys who continue the old traditions of mumming & rhyming and Glengormley School of Traditional Music, an internationally recognised, award-winning, volunteer-based, community school with a pupil population of approximately 270 pupils.

Families can enjoy a range of activities, including a bodhrán circle with legendary bodhrán maestro Fergal O'Brien, face painting, children’s maritime art workshops, and more. A variety of delicious food and drink vendors will also on-site. Visitors can also experience a live traditional music session at the historic SS Nomadic, adding a unique maritime element to the day’s festivities.

Artistic Director of Belfast TradFest, Dónal O'Connor, shared his excitement about the upcoming Titanic Céilí, reflecting on the event's historical and cultural significance. He remarked:

“The Titanic Céilí on the iconic Slipways of Belfast’s Maritime Mile is more than a celebration of traditional music, song, and dance; it’s a tribute to the rich legacy of Irish and Scottish musical traditions that have shaped this city. Céilí and set dancing were central to social life during the Titanic era, bringing communities together in joyful celebration. Hosting this event on the very site where Titanic was built connects us directly to that vibrant cultural past.”

He continued: “The Titanic Slipways—once the launchpad for one of the world’s most famous ships—will come alive with the sounds and rhythms cherished for generations. Belfast’s maritime heritage, paired with its enduring musical traditions, creates a truly unique backdrop. This céilí is not just a communal dance; it’s a living link to our ancestors, celebrating their spirit and resilience. As we gather to dance and make music, we honour those who came before us and keep their legacy alive. It’s a powerful way to open this year’s festival, and we hope it’s a step towards a future attempt at the ‘World’s Biggest Céilí’.”

Kerrie Sweeney MBE, CEO Maritime Belfast Trust, said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Belfast TradFest for the fourth consecutive year in delivering the Titanic Céilí on our world-renowned Titanic Slipways. This year’s ambitious event sees us one step closer to achieving the Guinness World Record for the largest outdoor Céilí. We invite everyone to come down this Sunday and be part of this journey, it’s a wonderful celebration of traditional music and dance, bringing communities together on Belfast’s heritage waterfront."

TITANIC CÉILÍ is made possible through the generous support of Maritime Belfast Trust, Belfast City Council, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland & Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann as well as volunteers and the dedicated efforts of the team and board of trustees of Belfast TradFest.

Titanic Céilí - https://www.belfasttraditionalmusic.com/titanic-ceili

Promo Video Youtube link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jugd9eX4VP8

Also featuring in Belfast TradFest 2025:

The festival’s opening concert will set the tone for a week of spectacular performances with a sensational double bill featuring Dervish, a global phenomenon in traditional music, alongside the ground-breaking ensemble NOTIFY, joined by the Irish Concertina Orchestra, Cormac McCarthy, and the MGCE Concert Orchestra—featuring over 80 musicians onstage for an unforgettable night at Belfast’s iconic Ulster Hall on Sunday 27th July.

A Summer School of traditional music, over 100 sessions on the Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Session Trail in 20 of Belfast finest pubs, 52 afternoon events such as talks, lectures, discussions, taster sessions, film screenings and slow sessions, a full céilí programme, solo highland piping competition, festival clubs and a stellar concert line-up, with the highlights featuring;

Legendary Belfast fiddler Seán Maguire will be honoured in The MAC on Tuesday 29th July with an annual fiddle concert presented in partnership with the Seán Maguire Music Society. This promises to be a dazzling display of virtuosity with performances from Bothy Band fiddler Kevin Burke, County Louth fiddle wizard Zoë Conway, Shetland fiddle legend Chris Stout, Tom Morrow of Dervish, current Fiddler of Oriel Maebh McGlinchey, her sister Úna, fiddle students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music, and more.

Matt Molloy, John Carty & Brian McGrath and Ríoghnach Connolly & The Breath play Mandela Hall, Belfast, on Friday 1st August. Matt Molloy, a legend of Irish music, has played with iconic groups like The Bothy Band, Planxty, and The Chieftains. His solo albums and trio work with Tommy Peoples and Paul Brady revolutionized flute playing. John Carty, though London-born, has lived in Boyle for over 25 years and is one of Irish traditional music’s finest, with acclaimed recordings on fiddle, banjo, tenor guitar, and flute. Brian McGrath’s subtle, imaginative accompaniment perfectly complements Matt and John’s masterful playing.

Ríoghnach Connolly & The Breath blend folk, rock, jazz, and tradition into a powerful, genre-defying sound. Led by Armagh-born singer, flautist, and poet Ríoghnach Connolly, the Manchester-based band is known for emotionally rich, cinematic music and raw, resonant vocals. Their acclaimed albums on Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records explore themes of resilience, memory, and connection. This is a Belfast TradFest concert you don’t want to miss.

Belfast TradFest proudly presents a special summer concert featuring Allt — Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Zoë Conway, and John McIntyre — with The Ulster Orchestra at Mandela Hall on Saturday 2nd August.Julie Fowlis, the renowned Scottish singer who voiced Disney/Pixar’s Brave, is celebrated for bringing Gaelic song to global audiences. She’s joined by genre-blending violinist Zoë Conway (Co. Louth), known for work with Damien Rice, Lou Reed, and Riverdance; Donegal guitarist/vocalist John McIntyre; and Éamon Doorley, founding member of Danú, on bouzouki. Together, they form a contemporary chamber group rooted in Gaelic tradition, performing newly composed works that celebrate the cultural ties between Scotland and Ireland. This unique collaboration with The Ulster Orchestra promises a powerful musical experience.

Also on Saturday 2nd August, Mandela Hall welcomes the Kinnaris Quintet, a powerhouse all-female group renowned for their euphoric, raw, and emotive sound. Their performances are a must-see on the live music scene; showcasing bold innovation, delivering uplifting harmonies, intricate arrangements, and joy in abundance. Also on the bill is Moxie who will bring their electrifying sound to Belfast for the first time in three years in what promises to be a landmark performance. Their upcoming third album, due in Autumn 2025, draws inspiration from Bob Quinn’s Atlantean theory, blending Irish traditions with sounds from France, Spain, and North Africa. This bold, genre-defying finale concert brings Belfast TradFest 2025 to a fitting close.