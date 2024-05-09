Irish Revival Convention coming to Mid-Ulster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Special prayer gatherings are due to begin in Co. Tyrone in preparation for the Irish Revival Convention due to take place in July.

The Rev John Treese from Virginia, USA stated: “We are delighted to hear there is earnest expectation and faith from local Christians of God’s moving during these Revival Meetings in July.

"Ireland’s greatest need is for a genuine move of the Holy Ghost to sweep many tens of thousands of souls into God’s Kingdom. God is able to do abundantly above all that we ask or think (Ephesians 3:20) if God’s people pray."

"Starting at 8.30pm on Saturday, May 25 and Saturday, June 22, special prayer gatherings will take place at ‘The Shed’, at the premises of Kelso Garden Machinery, Sherrigrim Road about a mile outside Stewartstown.

Rev John and Annette Treese.

"Local pastors will share their burden for Revival, and we encourage Christians from all backgrounds to join with us at ‘The Shed’ to pray.

"On Saturday, July 6, a day of prayer and fasting will be held at ‘The Shed’ culminating in an evening Revival Service at 8.30pm."