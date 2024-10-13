Joni Mitchell tribute to hit Belfast on October 24

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Belfast Empire has a treat for fans of Joni Mitchell and jazz on October 24 as the amazing Hejira hit the Music Hall stage. Fronted by the formidable Hattie Whitehead, Hejira pay tribute to the unmistakable sound of late 1970s Joni Mitchell, as she toured with a backiing band made up of the cream of contemporary jazz musicians. The tour would lead to the remarkable live album Shadows and Light which is still regarded as one of the finest live albums of all time.

Hattie and her backing band seek to recreate those heady days, with a combination of classic songwriting and jazz virtusosity promising a night to remember. Expect to hear Joni classics like Ameila, Woodstock, Song for Sharon and many, many more. Hattie not only captures the sound of Joni's expressive voice, but the ideosyncrasies of her unique guitar playing.

This is more than a mere tribute, this is the music of Joni Mitchell, played by Joni Mitchell fans for Joni Mitchell fans - expect some surprises on the night as these skilled musicians explore and improvise around this hallowed material.