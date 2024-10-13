Joni Mitchell tribute to hit Belfast on October 24
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hattie and her backing band seek to recreate those heady days, with a combination of classic songwriting and jazz virtusosity promising a night to remember. Expect to hear Joni classics like Ameila, Woodstock, Song for Sharon and many, many more. Hattie not only captures the sound of Joni's expressive voice, but the ideosyncrasies of her unique guitar playing.
This is more than a mere tribute, this is the music of Joni Mitchell, played by Joni Mitchell fans for Joni Mitchell fans - expect some surprises on the night as these skilled musicians explore and improvise around this hallowed material.
Tickets are on sale now, available via ticketmaster and in person from the Empire Box Office.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.