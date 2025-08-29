Ken Reid’s legacy honoured at Belfast’s first Halloween Blood Run

Belfast will host its first-ever Halloween Blood Run on Sunday 26th October, organised by Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI in association with the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service.

The event will celebrate the life and legacy of much-loved political broadcaster and former UTV Political Editor, Ken Reid.

A dedicated patron of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, Ken was diagnosed with leukaemia and sadly passed away in November 2024, aged 69.

Male and female winners of the 5km race will each receive the Ken Reid Trophy, honouring his lifelong dedication to people, politics, community, and his steadfast support for blood cancer awareness and research.

The event will take place on the Stormont Park Run route and offers two options: a 5km race and a 2.5km family fun run/walk. Alongside awards for the fastest male and female, there will be prizes for Best Fancy Dress individual and family. Participants are encouraged to don their best Halloween costumes and are welcome to run, walk, or even creep their way around the course.

Richard Buchanan, Chair of Leukaemia & Lymphoma Northern Ireland (LLNI), said: “Ken was more than a patron – he was a friend to our charity and a champion for those affected by blood cancer. The Ken Reid Trophy is our way of keeping his legacy alive through an event that’s positive, fun, and lifesaving.

“This Halloween, we’re inviting everyone to join us at Stormont, make memories, and help spread a vital message – don’t let the vampires get your blood, donate it instead. Every donation can save three lives and could be the lifeline for one of the three people diagnosed every day with blood cancer here in Northern Ireland. Every step taken on the day will raise funds for life-saving research taking place right here in Belfast – research that offers hope to patients and families across our community.”

Alongside the races, participants can discover their blood type with the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS), learn lifesaving CPR skills with the NI Ambulance Service, and enjoy live music, children’s face painting, and more.

Speaking of the Halloween Blood Run’s launch, Karin Jackson, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service, said: “We are very excited to be working in association with Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI for the first ever Halloween BloodRun to raise awareness of blood cancer and blood donation.

“Northern Ireland needs 1,200 blood donors every week – that’s roughly 1 every 8 minutes – and many patients rely on donated blood and platelets as part of their treatment journey – including blood cancer.

“Giving blood or platelets is quick, easy and painless, and every donation helps three people. It is a practical way to contribute to the fight against cancer. We encourage everyone who can to sign-up today to the Halloween BloodRun and to become a blood donor by visiting www.nibts.org”

This year’s theme is clear: “Don’t let the vampires get your blood this Halloween – donate it and save three lives instead.”

Opportunities are available for corporate partners to support the event through a three-tier sponsorship package - for details, contact LLNI’s Fundraising Manager on [email protected] or 02890 972928.