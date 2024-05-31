Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Longing for an idyllic summer getaway but put off by the cost of travel for the whole family? Stena Line has sailed to the rescue with its Kids Go Free offer, just in time to book ahead of the school holidays.

The Swedish-owned ferry company is introducing its Kids Go Free offer on all Economy and Flexi motorist fares on the Irish sea until 5th January 2025 if the trip is booked before 7th June.

Family holidays start the second you set foot onboard any of Stena Line’s ships, with games zones, movie lounges and kids play areas for the young ones and facilities such as the Pure Nordic Spa, Taste Bars & Restaurants, and excellent shopping for the grown-ups.

Even your furry friend can relax in the pet lounge when travelling between Belfast and Cairnryan or a pet cabin on other Irish sea routes.

Stena Vision

So, if you fancy a fantastic family adventure in France here are just some incredible low-cost activities for the whole family to enjoy in Normandy and further afield, this summer.

Find adventure in Honfleur: Enjoy a great day out at Honfleur’s leisure park – Village Aventures. Located at the Honfleur Normandy Outlet, this 3,300m2 leisure park promises fun for all the family aged 3+. With inflatables, agility games, pedal go-karts, giant slides and airbag jumping, a visit to Village Adventures is sure to be a day to remember for the whole family.

Explore the lavender fields of Provence: While this may be more for the adults than the children, the sight of rows and rows of lavender flowers in full bloom is sure to create a memory they will never forget. While here, don’t miss out on the fields of sunflowers in the region which bloom at the same time, providing the opportunity to capture the perfect family holiday picture.

Find fun at the fish farm: Thomas LeFraçois welcomes you to his fish farm in Douvrend just 25 minutes from Dieppe. This Aquatic paradise has five sustainable fishing ponds of 200m2 to 500m2 and has been producing fish for more than 50 years. Everyone, from beginners to seasoned anglers can fish for rainbow trout, lake trout and even brown trout. Fishing equipment is available to rent at the entrance to the park and children under four can fish for free.

Visit Europe’s cleanest lake (Lake Annecy): Enjoy a trip to Lake Annecy, the cleanest lake in Europe. Formed when glaciers melted over 18,000 years ago, kids will enjoy the walking and cycling trails that meander around the lake or a hike up the surrounding hills. And, to help you cool off why not enjoy a dip in the cooling crystal clear waters of the lake before a peaceful stroll through the picturesque, cobblestone streets of Annecy.

Enjoy an afternoon at Parc de l’Aquilon: Parc de l’Aquilon is where children reign. The playground at the park is divided into four facilities for children of different age groups ranging from 2 to 12-years-old while a green amphitheatre regularly hosts botanical themed shows during the summer season. And, from April to November the ‘O’fil des branches’ tree climbing course is set up in the heart of the park with three courses for children and adults to enjoy.

Be inspired by Monet in Giverny: Visiting Claude Monet’s home in Giverny between Normandy and Paris is a great activity for any budding artist or nature lover. Packed full of flowers and butterflies, this garden is the ideal spot to stop and let their imaginations run wild as they sketch their own interpretation of the waterlilies and colours in the garden.

Play in the Luxembourg Garden: A quintessentially French experiencethe Luxembourg Garden is frequented by locals and tourists alike and is known for its lawns, tree-lined promenades, tennis courts, flowerbeds, its Medici Fountain and of course, the model sail boats that cruise along its octagonal Grand Bassin. Your young ones will love playing with the boats on the pond and for just a few euro, this is a perfect way to spend an afternoon in Paris.

With Stena Line’s Kids Go Free offer, prices start from just €165 per car with one adult and up to four children one way and the offer is subject to availability.

To get the best price for your family get away, secure your economy fare now or, if your best laid plans have a habit of changing, don’t worry – with Flexi fares customers can change the time and date of their sailing.