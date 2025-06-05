Life-changing sailing opportunities for young people in Northern Ireland

TSYT has supported young people since 1956 — especially those who haven’t had the same chances in life as their peers — by using sailing as a powerful platform for personal growth, helping them build confidence, develop life skills, and realise their true potential.

This July, the charity brings its unique voyage programme to Belfast, offering subsidised sailing opportunities for young people from Northern Ireland.

More than just a trip at sea

Last year, over 1,200 young people from across the UK joined a TSYT voyage. Many came from disadvantaged backgrounds and were facing personal challenges such as learning barriers, caring responsibilities, or being out of education. For some, it was their first time away from home and out on the ocean.

What they found on board was more than just a sailing trip. They discovered new confidence, resilience, friendships, and a stronger sense of who they are and what they can achieve.

“We use sailing to teach life lessons,” says Kirsty French, Director of Youth Development and Outdoor Learning. “When young people step on board, they enter a safe, supportive environment where they take on real responsibilities, work as part of a team, and learn what they’re capable of.”

Three Sailing Opportunities This July

TSYT is offering three distinct sailing experience from Belfast this July:

Taster Voyage (Ages 12–15). Thursday 3 – Saturday 5 July. A short, beginner-friendly experience sailing in and out of Belfast Harbour, with bursary support available for those who need it. Perfect for young people who are new to sailing. Day Sail Belfast (Ages 12–80). Sunday 13 July. A relaxed day at sea, open to individuals, families, and community groups. Scottish Islands Exploration (Ages 16–25). Monday 21 – Friday 25 July. A five-day voyage from Belfast to Greenock, with option to complete the residential section of the Duke of Edinburgh's (DofE) Gold Award.

Each experience is led by experienced staff and trained volunteers. No previous sailing experience is necessary to join, just a willingness to try something new.

Spaces are now available, and interested individuals are encouraged to book their places now. To do so please visit tallships.org/voyages/ or call 02392832055

Bursary Support Available

To ensure cost isn’t a barrier, TSYT offers bursary support for young people from Northern Ireland made possible through grants, donations from supporters, and income from adult voyages.

“This is about access,” says Ali Renn, Head of Fundraising and Marketing. “We want any young person from Northern Ireland to be able to access this opportunity and get involved, regardless of their financial situation.”

For more information about voyages or bursaries, please contact: [email protected]

Volunteers Welcome

TSYT is also calling on volunteers who are passionate about helping young people thrive through sailing. A volunteer crew training opportunity is available in Belfast at the end of June, with additional opportunities in Greenock during July and August. No need to be a professional sailor, just someone who cares about making a difference to the lives of the young people we support.

Please contact us on [email protected] or call 02392832055

1 . Contributed Picture of one of our 72ft Challenger yacht. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed A young girl sailing for the first time with the charity. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed A group of young people enjoying a residential 5-day voyage. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales