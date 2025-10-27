Local Heroes Take on the Avenge Fitness Factor for Cancer Focus NI
Starting in January 2026, participants will take on a 6-week fitness challenge led by qualified coaches from Avenge CrossFit, designed to test strength, stamina, and determination. Across the six weeks, individuals will tackle high-energy workouts, team-based challenges, and targeted fitness sessions, all while working towards their £250 fundraising target – money that will go directly towards Cancer Focus NI’s life-changing cancer support services.
“The Fitness Factor is about more than just exercise. It’s about community, resilience, and starting the New Year in the strongest way possible,” said Eoin Caughey, Community Fundraising Officer at Cancer Focus Northern Ireland. “Whether you’re a gym regular or just looking for motivation to kickstart your fitness journey, this event is for everyone. The workouts are challenging but fun, and the energy in the room is electric. Most importantly, every penny raised helps us continue our work supporting people across Northern Ireland affected by cancer.”
Cancer Focus NI recently opened the doors to its first Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre in Fermanagh, extending its services into the community. Each year, the charity must raise £4.6 million to deliver vital support programmes such as counselling, family support, and health promotion.
The Avenge Fitness Factor is free to enter, with participants committing to raise £250 each. It’s the perfect way to kickstart your New Year, New Me while making a real difference.
Cancer Focus NI is calling on individuals, fitness fans, and local supporters to sign up at www.cancerfocusni.org
If you have any concerns about cancer, call the free Cancer Focus NI support and information NurseLine on 0800 783 3339.