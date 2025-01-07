Local musicians come together for Alzheimer's Society NI

By Shane Horan
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025, 16:11 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 16:24 GMT
Now celebrating it's 12th year in the Belfast Empire Rock For Alzheimer's features AC?/DC, The Arms of Venus DeMilo and The Foyer Incident on Saturday 15 February.

This is the 12th year for Rock for Alzheimers, with previous sell out gigs already raising over £72,000 in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society NI

This fund raiser features top local rock tributes, all of whom have a personal family story to tell in relation to Alzheimer’s. This annual event has become a local rock scene highlight for February and won ‘fundraiser of the year’ category of The Dementia Friendly Awards in November 2017.

This year, organisers hope to hit a total of £80,000 for this brilliant charity.

The very best of rock and rollThe very best of rock and roll
AC?DCCelebrating over 25 years together, AC?DC know how to deliver Bon Scott’s music with energy and accuracy. Their headline set highlights the wonderful music the man left behind, from the hits like Highway to Hell, Touch Too Much and Whole Lotta Rosie. Add to that Thunderstruck, You Shook Me All Night Long and Back in Black and you have an incredible night of AC/DC music played live by five AC/DC fanatics.

ARMS OF VENUS DE MILO

For over 30 years Arms of Venus de Milo have been one of Northern Ireland’s premier Rock and Indie cover bands. Widely respected for their versatile and energetic set list covering five decades, they have built up a loyal and well-deserved fan base, not least among Empire regulars. You’re guaranteed not to hear the same set twice, and can expect to hear anything and everything including Guns N’ Roses, Killers, Bon Jovi, Queen, Zeppelin, U2, The Who, Stereophonics, Metallica, Sabbath, Floyd and much more.

FOYER INCIDENT

Belfast Empire on Saturday 15 February.Belfast Empire on Saturday 15 February.
As is customary The Foyer Incident will open the show. A crackin’ acoustic duo with a busy schedule, delivering classic songs and rock anthems with a twist. Sarah and Justin will have you singing it loud – Rock done different and not to be missed!!

Remaining tickets available online via Ticketmaster and in person from the Empire Box Office.

