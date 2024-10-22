Londonderry ballet dancer, Ruaidhri Maguire, makes Northern Irish debut
He will also appear at The Market Place Theatre in Armagh, as well as featuring in All That Remains as part of Melissa Hamilton’s Grand Ballet Gala at the Grand Opera House in Belfast.
Ruaidhrí is an Irish choreographer and ballet dancer currently dancing with Ballet Ireland, The National Ballet of Ireland. All That Remains and Nutcracker Sweeties will be Ruaidhrí’s first performances with Ballet Ireland in Northern Ireland.
Before coming back to Ireland, Ruaidhrí danced with the Baltic Opera Ballet, Gdansk, Poland, where he was the youngest male principal dancer performing lead roles in Giselle, The Nutcracker, Cinderella and Don Quixote.
Following graduation from Central School of Ballet, London, he danced with Milwaukee Ballet II in the USA and with Ballet Victoria in British Columbia, Canada.
As a choreographer Ruaidhrí premiered new works across the UK, Ireland, Canada, Poland and Japan.
Audiences can see Ruaidhrí in Ballet Ireland’s Nutcracker Sweeties at Theatre at The Mill in Newtownabbey at 7:45pm on 2 November and at 2pm on 3 November or at The Market Place Theatre in Armagh at 8pm on 20 November. Tickets are available at balletireland.ie for all performances.
A few tickets are also still available for Melissa Hamilton’s Grand Ballet Gala performing at 2:30pm and 7:30pm 26 October and 3pm 27 October. Go to goh.co.uk for tickets and performance information.
Ballet Ireland is supported by EY Ireland and funded by The Arts Council.