Londonderry ballet dancer, Ruaidhri Maguire, makes Northern Irish debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ruaidhri Maguire, who was raised in Londonderry, will return to Northern Ireland to dance in Ballet Ireland’s production of Nutcracker Sweeties at Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will also appear at The Market Place Theatre in Armagh, as well as featuring in All That Remains as part of Melissa Hamilton’s Grand Ballet Gala at the Grand Opera House in Belfast.

Ruaidhrí is an Irish choreographer and ballet dancer currently dancing with Ballet Ireland, The National Ballet of Ireland. All That Remains and Nutcracker Sweeties will be Ruaidhrí’s first performances with Ballet Ireland in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before coming back to Ireland, Ruaidhrí danced with the Baltic Opera Ballet, Gdansk, Poland, where he was the youngest male principal dancer performing lead roles in Giselle, The Nutcracker, Cinderella and Don Quixote.

Ballet Ireland's Nutcracker Sweeties performing at Theatre at The Mill, Newtownabbey

Following graduation from Central School of Ballet, London, he danced with Milwaukee Ballet II in the USA and with Ballet Victoria in British Columbia, Canada.

As a choreographer Ruaidhrí premiered new works across the UK, Ireland, Canada, Poland and Japan.

Audiences can see Ruaidhrí in Ballet Ireland’s Nutcracker Sweeties at Theatre at The Mill in Newtownabbey at 7:45pm on 2 November and at 2pm on 3 November or at The Market Place Theatre in Armagh at 8pm on 20 November. Tickets are available at balletireland.ie for all performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few tickets are also still available for Melissa Hamilton’s Grand Ballet Gala performing at 2:30pm and 7:30pm 26 October and 3pm 27 October. Go to goh.co.uk for tickets and performance information.