LQ BID tunes into Belfast's cultural beat with Make Music Day and Tadfest

Public Spaces to transform into a cultural stage for music and heritage

The Linen Quarter is turning up the volume this summer with the return of Make Music Day. Backed by LQ BID in partnership with Making Music NI – the membership organisation for leisure-time music groups - this major cultural event will celebrate the city's diverse music scene and its vibrant future as a UNESCO City of Music.

Make Music Day will take place on Saturday 21st June with the BID, transforming the Linen Quarter into a live music stage with performances across three outdoor locations. From 12pm to 6pm, local and international musicians will bring rhythm and energy to public spaces, including Flaxx Outdoor Living Room on Brunswick Street, the Rory Gallagher Statue outside Ulster Hall, and Belfast Grand Central Station.

Performers will include Rebecca Hall Harp & Voice, Canadian singer-songwriter Natalie Haskins, and Fortwilliam Musical Society, among others, weaving a colourful musical experience for all to enjoy.

Stephen Maginn, Communications and Events Manager at LQ BID, said, “Music is woven into the fabric of the Linen Quarter, and hosting Make Music Day again reinforces our commitment to promoting culture and creativity in public spaces. We’re proud to partner with Making Music NI to deliver the Linen Quarter Belfast's contribution to this global celebration of music, which will take place in 1000+ cities worldwide simultaneously - enhancing the everyday experience of workers, residents, and visitors through the universal language of music.”

In further commitment to cultural celebrations, the Linen Quarter will also host Belfast TradFest events for the first time, bringing a lively celebration of traditional music, dance, and culture throughout the month of July at Belfast Grand Central Station. Expect spontaneous céilís, bodhrán circles, and captivating performances from emerging and established artists, animating the new station – the gateway to the Linen Quarter and the city.

The festival’s Artistic Director, Dónal O’Connor, said, “Belfast TradFest is a celebration of the rich cultural traditions that shape our identity - through music, song, and dance that reflect the shared heritage of Ireland and Scotland. It’s about telling our stories, preserving our history, and connecting communities across generations. Since the festival began six years ago, we’ve seen an incredible rise in young people embracing traditional music. This year, we’re proud to partner with LQ BID to bring TradFest into the heart of the city and to iconic locations like Belfast Grand Central Station, inviting people to experience the energy and inclusivity of traditional arts in the heart of Belfast.”

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID, added: “Bringing TradFest to the Linen Quarter is a major milestone. Alongside Make Music Day, it positions Belfast Grand Central Station as more than a transport hub - it becomes a cultural anchor for the city. These events not only animate the space but build momentum ahead of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026, which promises to be the biggest event Belfast has ever hosted. This is part of our wider vision to extend the city-wide festivals into the Linen Quarter and reimagine the district as a place where culture and connectivity thrive.”

In 2021, Belfast earned the prestigious designation of UNESCO City of Music - a recognition of its rich musical legacy and ongoing commitment to nurturing creativity across all genres. The return of Make Music Day and the addition of TradFest mark significant steps in that cultural journey.