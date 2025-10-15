Magical Memories and ‘Super Natural’ Fun this October at WWT Castle Espie

WWT Castle Espie is inviting visitors to take a ‘Super Natural’ adventure this Halloween season from 27 – 31 October. Guaranteed to leave you spellbound, the week-long magical activities will show just how ‘super’ wetlands can be.

Make magical memories and experience the wonder of wetlands through enchanting activities: design a willow wand to cast spells, discover the mysteries of wetland plants to make magical potions, and searching for spotted tops and amazing giant domes on a fungi hunt. Capture the memories of your other-worldly adventure by using a free WWT Castle Espie ‘Super Natural’ logbook that can be picked up at admissions. It includes a guide to all the activities on offer and space to write down what is found on a fungi hunt, the interesting ingredients used to make a bespoke plant-powered potion, and the families own wish for nature.

Enjoy five fun-filled days, Monday 27th to Friday 31st October, of arts and crafts with the brilliant artists from Boom Studios. From designing your very own witch’s hat to crafting spooky macramé spider webs, there’s a magical activity for every little explorer to enjoy. No booking needed.

Enjoy the thrill of The Mystery of Ollie the Otter, an animal nature based ‘whodunnit’ for Halloween at WWT Castle Espie on 30 – 31 Oct. As a junior detective of the L.A.P.D (Lost Animal Protection Department) join Lieutenant Spraint and Officer Holt to discover where is Ollie the Otter? Dive into this wildlife ‘whodunnit’ and uncover the clues – if you dare. Tickets are £2 and booking required.

Don’t forget WWT Castle Espie has one of the best viewpoints to check out one of the greatest wildlife spectacles of the year – the return of the light-bellied Brent geese to the shores of Strangford Lough. Every year in September and October, around 25,000 light-bellied Brent geese make the challenging 3,000 mile journey with their young from Arctic Canada to Strangford Lough. Make sure to ask the collection keepers about the Brent geese which have a permanent home in the collection at WWT Castle Espie.

Claire Conway, Marketing and Communications Manager at WWT Castle Espie, said:

“Our Halloween half-term activities always offer lots of fun and interest and the ‘Super Natural’ event is no different. There’ll be plenty to learn and laugh about, so grab your kids’ wellies and come for a visit. Wetlands have incredible mood-boosting superpowers all year round, and this autumn, we guarantee a visit will cast a spell of joy, that will be felt for a long time after you get home.”

