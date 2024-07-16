Magnus Barelegs Festival this August

By Louise Kelleher
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:13 BST
Magnus Viking Association present their bi-annual Magnus Barelegs Festival. Come and see as the Vikings raid the Celtic settlement built upon the hill at Delamont Country Park.

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 August, this year's Magus Barelegs Festival is going to be the biggest and best you’ve ever seen.

On the hill of Delamont, over looking the shores of Strangford Lough, battle brews between the Viking and Celtic clans.

Come and browse the Medieval Market with a wide variety of wares for sale! Be transported back in time to when the Celtic and Viking clans scrambled for land and title.

Flaming arrows igniting the funeral pyre
Flaming arrows igniting the funeral pyre

Experience a true giant spirit as we prepare your young warriors and shield maidens for battle. Learn tactics and take on a shield wall of warriors in our Viking School of Battle.

See the battle displays from the Magnus Viking Associationwith many other clans invited from across the country! The impressive boat burning funeral pyre will surely be a memorable experience for the entire family! The weekend will be filled with lots of other children's activities to keep everyone entertained.

Exclusive to Sunday see full armoured combat displays from visiting Viking clans. Watch on as they stab and slice their opponents, donning an array of combat armour.

Sure to be a weekend of fun, intrigue, battle and amazement! Bring all of the family, young and old.

Please be aware this is strictly a cash only event, due to the nature of the location! Keep at eye out on our Facebook (Magnus Viking Association), Instagram (Magnus.Viking.Association) and TikTok (Magnus.Vikings) for updates on the event.

Prices: Child £10; Adult £15; Family (4ppl) £40.

