Matthew hits all the right notes with the Ulster Youth Orchestra

Talented young musician from Newtownabbey set for the stages of the Guildhall and Ulster Hall this summer with the prestigious Ulster Youth Orchestra. The Ulster Youth Orchestra (or UYO as it is often referred to) is Northern Ireland’s award-winning national youth orchestra and is set to perform its summer concerts in the Guildhall, Derry-Londonderry on 15th August and the Ulster Hall, Belfast on 16th August 2025.

Following rigorous competitive auditions, 94 talented young musicians have been selected to attend the annual summer course in preparation for two public concerts in Derry-Londonderry and Belfast. The young players will be coached by a team of highly experienced professional tutors during the intensive 10-day residential course at Greenmount Agricultural College, Antrim.

Matthew tells us more: “My musical journey began in P4 with violin lessons, but after a few years, I discovered a passion for the drum kit. Despite some initial reluctance from my parents (for obvious reasons), they eventually got me a low volume set and some lessons in P7, which sparked a deeper interest in music. After a few years of playing drums, I achieved a Grade 8 with distinction. Shortly after this, encouraged by my friend Hugo, I auditioned for the City of Belfast Youth Orchestra in lower sixth, despite limited orchestral percussion experience, and joining it turned out to be a life-changing decision.

"Since my first week at CBYO, my percussion skills grew exponentially, working with the fantastic tuition of the percussion tutor, Michael Smyth. I quickly found myself auditioning for the Ulster Youth Orchestra’s summer course, which I knew was going to be a challenge, but I gave it my best, and against the odds, I managed to get in!

Matthew Rankin, Percussionist with the Ulster Youth Orchestra

"Through UYO, I have grown even further in my craft as a percussionist, through many different opportunities, including playing with NI Opera in a new youth opera, playing more challenging, percussion-heavy repertoire such as Bernstein’s 'Symphonic Dances from West Side Story' and Kabalevsky’s 'Colas Breugnon Overture', meeting other like-minded young musicians and being tutored by experienced players.

"Now, I am going into my second year of study on the BMus programme at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, which would not have been possible without discovering my passion for percussion through the likes of UYO and CBYO. I greatly look forward to working with conductor Michael Seal this year on some amazing repertoire, particularly Shostakovich’s 12th Symphony, featuring a relentless, but enjoyable snare drum part which I have been given the privilege of playing this year. I highly recommend coming to the concerts!”

This year’s programme begins with the cinematic Twelfth Symphony by Shostakovich. Titled The Year 1917, it was dedicated to the memory of Lenin and vividly depicts the tensions and violence just before the revolution, Lenin’s hideout where he planned his campaign, the shelling of the Winter Palace in October 1917 and ends with The Dawn of Humanity as the new society emerged. A huge and powerful opener.

After the interval, a period of calm with Dvořák’s Othello Overture which focuses on the dark side of romance as Othello’s love for Desdemona turns to jealousy.

UYO at the Ulster Hall

To conclude, the mood lightens with the popular Pictures at an Exhibition written by Mussorgsky and brilliantly orchestrated by Ravel. The visitor walks through the exhibition and the music brings each picture (of which there are ten) vividly to life.

Paula Klein, UYO General Manager, says: “Every year generates a great sense of excitement as the course gets closer and we look forward to welcoming everyone, to working hard, having fun and to delivering high quality, sparkling performances. We are looking forward to welcoming back Michael Seal as our conductor and diving into this year’s dramatic repertoire!”

The Ulster Youth Orchestra is grateful for the substantial funding it receives from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to support its work.

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “The Ulster Youth Orchestra’s summer concert series is an annual highlight in the musical calendar which serves to showcase the incredible training, development and work that this award-winning company do to support our finest young, classical musicians. Audiences can expect two evenings of tremendous classical music, and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy!”

Summer concerts 2025

Friday 15 August 2025, 7.45pm

CONCERT: Guildhall, Derry-Londonderry

Tickets: £17.50

Concessions: Senior Citizens (over 60) £13; Children/Students/Unemployed £6; School Groups £5

+ 44 (0)28 7126 4455 / millenniumforum.co.uk

and at the Guildhall Box Office on the evening of the concert