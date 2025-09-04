M&S CEO to address local food and drink industry at NIFDA Annual Dinner

Stuart Machin, CEO at Marks & Spencer will be the keynote speaker at the 29th Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) Annual Dinner. Held in partnership with Ortus Energy, the event will take place on Thursday 16th October at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast.

The event is the largest annual gathering of Northern Ireland’s food and drink processing industry, with around 300 attendees expected at this year’s dinner. It offers a valuable opportunity to network and discuss the sector’s future and key challenges with a leading UK retail chief.

Speaking ahead of the dinner, NIFDA Executive Director, Michael Bell OBE said this year’s event takes place at a pivotal moment for the industry in Northern Ireland.

“The food and drink industry is a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s economy - a sector worth £8bn, supporting 113,000 jobs across every part of the region, and still our largest manufacturing industry. But more than that, it is a critical national resource, feeding 10 million people and contributing approximately 25% of the UK’s overall food supply. An extraordinary role for a region that makes up just 3% of the UK population.

L-R Eddie Murphy, Country Director for Marks & Spencer Ireland and Northern Ireland; Michael Bell OBE, NIFDA; Andrew Marsden, Managing Director Ireland, Ortus Energy.

“We are feeding a growing UK and global population, doing so in the most sustainable way possible – against the backdrop of a policy environment that, in many respects, is holding us back. Our progress on sustainability, the investment we need to drive it forward, and our crucial role in UK food security all highlight the overarching need for a new, coordinated policy approach across departments.

“In light of these industry challenges, and the opportunities for our industry at this pivotal moment, I am delighted that we are welcoming M&S CEO Stuart Machin to our dinner this year. The NIFDA annual dinner is a unique opportunity for an open conversation between food and drink manufacturers and retail leaders, and we are really looking forward to an engaging conversation this year.”

M&S CEO Stuart Machin said: “M&S has partnered with businesses in Northern Ireland for nearly 60 years. It's one of our biggest supply nations, providing everything from pumpkins to parsnips, quality free range eggs to sustainable, premium beef, that are enjoyed by customers across the whole UK.

“As we continue to grow M&S Food and invest in our stores and supply partners in Northern Ireland, I want to use this opportunity to show our deep-rooted support for Northern Ireland’s farmers, its food producers, our colleagues and our customers.”

Andrew Marsden, Managing Director Ireland at Ortus Energy, said: “Northern Ireland’s food and drink sector continues to demonstrate resilience, innovation, and ambition - even in the face of economic and environmental challenges. At Ortus Energy, we’re proud to support this year’s NIFDA annual dinner and to work alongside forward-thinking businesses across the region.

“Through our Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) model and collaboration with SSE Energy Solutions, we’re delivering some of the UK’s largest rooftop solar projects. This on-site renewable energy approach is already helping food and drink companies in Northern Ireland cut costs, secure long-term energy supply, and take tangible steps toward net zero - all without upfront capital investment. We see huge potential for this sector to lead the way in decarbonisation, and we look forward to deeper collaboration.”