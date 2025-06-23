Neil Delamere 'Reinventing the Neil' live at SSE Arena Belfast
Tickets on sale Friday at 10am from ticketmaster.ie
Our comedic adventurer returns with a brand new standup show, packed to the brim of tall tales and hilarious stories.
Join the star of the Blame Game, Live at the Apollo, QI and Celebrity Chase as he ponders the eternal question, if it ain't broke should he fix it?
“A wryly brilliant live performer” ***** - Sunday Times
"No TV camera could accurately measure the lightning speed of Delamere’s wit… breezily elicits belly laughs from each and every exchange” - The Irish Times