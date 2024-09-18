New Adaption of Yerma to receive world premiere at Belfast International Arts Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh adaptation of Federico García Lorca’s timeless tragedy Yerma is set to make its premiere this October as part of the 2024 Belfast International Arts Festival.

The production, supported by the Arts Council NI, will run from 10th October to 3rd November in the Lyric Theatre’s Naughton Studio. Yerma explores the heartbreaking story of a young woman trapped by societal expectations and personal anguish.

Staged in a contemporary setting on the Irish border, this brand-new adaptation by award winning writer/director Patrick J O’Reilly brings a sharp comedic edge to this 90-year-old play, drawing on the dysfunction of a typical Irish family. The audience is invited inside a family party—full of humour, tension, and chaos—where laughter often masks deeper struggles, creating a rich blend of light and dark.

Patrick J O'Reilly, Artistic Director for Tinderbox Theatre Company, shared his excitement ahead of the premiere: "We are so excited to bring Lorca's Yerma to the Lyric Theatre as part of the renowned Belfast International Arts Festival. Our incredible cast has been working tirelessly to bring this timeless tragedy to life. Despite being nearly a century old, Yerma remains relevant today, as it explores themes of marriage, motherhood, and societal expectations - issues that resonate deeply in modern society. This production challenges traditional Irish values and confronts the pressures placed on women."

Caoimhe Farren who is playing the title role of Yerma, on at the Lyric Theatre from October 10th

O'Reilly describes this adaptation as “a feverish mix of passion and desire,” adding that "Yerma is more than just a play - it’s an emotionally charged experience, blending the drama of Emmerdale with the intensity of Midsommar."

The production boasts a talented local cast, including stars from hit Northern Irish TV shows Derry Girls and Blue Lights, with theatre veteran Caoimhe Farren in the title role following in the footsteps of iconic actresses including Billie Piper.