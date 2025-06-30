New documentary by Trevor Birney ‘The Negotiator’ to screen at Ireland’s premier film festival

The Negotiator - which examines the life and work of the man credited for bringing the Good Friday Agreement into being, Senator George Mitchell, has been announced as a major new addition to the Galway Film Fleadh, Ireland’s leading film event.

The Fine Point Films documentary, directed by journalist and filmmaker Trevor Birney (No Stone Unturned; Quinn Country, Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing, Kneecap) and developed in association with Queen’s University Belfast, follows Birney as he profiles US Senator George Mitchell, whose leadership in securing the Good Friday Agreement transformed life for entire generations in Northern Ireland.

The Negotiator will join Fine Point Films other 2025 film Boy George and Culture Club, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in May, at the festival.

The Negotiator is a timely, powerful, and deeply personal feature documentary that will bring a vital perspective to the Galway Film Fleadh, which has chosen to spotlight the urgent issues it raises.

Senator George Mitchell and Trevor Birney at the premiere screening of The Negotiator in Belfast

Producer of the BAFTA winning, Kneecap and Emmy-nominated founder of Fine Point Films, Trevor Birney, Director of The Negotiator said: "We’re honoured that The Negotiator has been invited to screen at the 37th Galway Film Fleadh. This welcome is not only a recognition of the pressing issues explored in the film, but also of the enduring example offered by Senator Mitchell.

“The Negotiator serves as both a tribute to Senator Mitchell’s extraordinary role in Northern Ireland and a timely reminder of what true diplomacy can achieve.”

Produced by Stephen Douds and Andrew Tully, The Negotiator explores the art of political negotiation and the quest for lasting peace.

The Negotiator will screen at the Pálás Cinema on Friday, July 11 at 09:30, and is expected to generate significant interest among audiences and media alike. Boy George and Culture Club will screen at the Town Hall Theatre on July 11 at 22:30.

Bookings for both Fine Point Film screenings at galwayfilmfleadh.com, or explore the full programme, including screenings, Q&As, filmmaker interviews, panel discussions, and more, at galwayfilmfleadh.com, or contact the Town Hall Theatre box office at 091 569777.