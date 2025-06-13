New music initiative set to boost local artists

Pictured ahead of the first Studio Sessions gig on 5 July at the Waterfront Studio, from left to right, Dwayne Close from Ketos, Alex O’ Connor from Greirat, Rob McConnell, Chief Executive, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, Aaron Johnston from Aphrill and Jude McIlwayne from Acid Age.

First Waterfront gig will showcase NI Thrash Metal acts

The team behind some of Belfast’s most iconic live music gigs has launched a new grassroots music initiative aimed at supporting and showcasing up-and-coming live acts.

The Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall are providing the stage at the Waterfront Studio as a gig venue for local bands trying to break through in live music.

The Studio Sessions will be a series of intimate gigs offering local acts a platform to build their fan base and connect with live audiences as they grow their musical careers.

Rob McConnell, Chief Executive, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall explained the new concept, saying,

“We’re in the privileged position of being custodians of two of Belfast’s iconic music venues, which have played host to the likes of Led Zeppelin, ACDC, U2, the Rolling Stones and Snow Patrol. As huge fans of live music, we know that all of these bands started small somewhere - and there’s a lot of graft before you get to play the big venues.

“Northern Ireland has a thriving local music scene and we wanted to play a small part in giving upcoming acts a foot up by offering them our stage and a space to bring an audience together.”

The first Studio Session on Saturday 5 July, will showcase breakthrough Thrash Metal bands from across Northern Ireland.

Charlie McCloskey, Director of Events and Customer Experience, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall said,

“We are passionate about giving opportunities to upcoming artists across the board and this new series will see musicians and bands working in a variety genres gigging in the Waterfront Studio.

“Our first event in the series will see local acts Acid Age, Ketos, Aphrill, and Greirat take to the stage. We’ve priced the tickets for the first event at just a tenner to make it as accessible as possible to be part of.”

Thrash Valhalla, the first of the Studio Sessions, will be run in association with new music podcast, The Rig Rundown whose team have helped to curate the lineup.

Pete Renshaw, presenter and producer of The Rig Rundown said,

“We’re really stoked to have been involved in helping to push forward some geniuses in the Thrash Metal scene. Our listeners will know we’re obsessed with the joy of pushing instruments and technical equipment in new ways and these new bands are going to get the chance to let it rip in a big space and with all the audio tech gear of the Waterfront Studio – it’s going to be epic – what an opportunity!”