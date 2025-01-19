New novel celebrates legacy of Belfast author

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Irish literary world is honoured to celebrate the life and work of Holly Miles with the release of her groundbreaking novel, Another Time.

Holly passed away in March 2020, leaving behind an indelible mark on the literary world and those fortunate enough to know her. Among them three local writers undertook the task to edit her novel for a wider audience.

Set against the backdrop of Ireland’s struggle for reproductive rights, Another Time presents richly drawn characters and deeply humane storytelling. It portrays the realities of a system that forced women to travel alone, under financial and emotional strain, to seek medical care abroad.

Editor Claire Dickson said: "Holly's characteristic sensitivity and maturity shine in this powerful narrative.

"Her work reflects her lifelong dedication to giving voice to the under-represented and shedding light on vital social issues. As Holly’s friends and collaborators, we feel privileged to honour her life’s work by bringing this novel to the world."

Another Time boasts a deeply compassionate storytelling which resonates on issues of social justice, equality, and human dignity. Its exploration of deeply personal and political struggles invites readers to reflect on the power of storytelling to inspire action and foster empathy.

"This was one of Holly's defining traits," said editor Andrew Luke. "She was so very supportive of the people around her. The compassion, the advocacy, is what galvanised myself, Claire and Sandra (Walsh) to make sure her voice reached a wider audience."

Holly was a winner in the South Wales Short Story Competition of 2013 for "Tulips", a poignant narrative exploring the impact of Alzheimer’s disease and by Candy Jar Books. The following year her work was honoured in the ASG Diploma Best Essay Award at Queen's University, Belfast. A story talking discussing safe sex, "Protection", saw her shortlisted for the 2016 Fresher Books Writing Prize and published by Bournemouth University.

Another Time will debut on what would have been Holly's 40th birthday. A special event will celebrate her life and feature talks by the editors, Holly's family and the Northern Irish organiser of ROSA, the international femininst movement. The book launch is happening at McHugh’s Bar Belfast from 7-9pm on Wednesday 22 January and all are welcome.