Northern Ireland’s largest outdoor cinema set to return to Belfast
Organised by Belfast One BID, this popular summer staple will take place at Belfast City Hall on 10th & 11th August. Featuring eight cult classic and blockbuster films, along with attractions like face painting and handmade crepes, the event offers something for all age groups, whether it’s a family day out or first date.
This year’s line-up includes: Coco, Shrek, Wonka, Guardians of the Galaxy, Elemental, Toy Story 4, Jumanji, and 80’s dance classic Footloose.
Drawing over 5,500 visitors to the city centre last year, the 2024 Summer Cinema is now set to break the record with an anticipated 7,000 attendees.
For just a £2 administration fee per ticket, visitors can enjoy a movie screening along with exclusive discounts at a variety of Belfast shops and restaurants. This event offers a fantastic opportunity to do something different with friends and family, whilst exploring everything the city has to offer.
Martina Connolly, CEO of Belfast One spoke about the events programme: “Drawing visitors from all over Northern Ireland, Belfast Summer Cinema is an important footfall driver to the city, and a highlight for the Belfast One BID," she said.
"Belfast One’s goal is to attract people to Belfast and encourage them to avail of our wonderful shops, restaurants and bars. We hope this year will be just as successful in supporting the local economy.”
Tickets for the Belfast Summer Cinema can be purchased here: https://belfastfilmfestival.org/whats-on
