Northern Ireland’s premier celebration of light and community returns to City Hall

This autumn, the iconic Belfast City Hall will once again be illuminated with vibrant colours and a spirit of togetherness as Belfast Diwali 2025 returns on Saturday, October 25.

Organised by ImageNation NI, this eagerly anticipated event has firmly established itself as one of Northern Ireland’s most distinctive and inclusive Diwali celebrations.

Now in its third year at this landmark venue, Belfast Diwali transcends a mere festival; it's a powerful community movement that seamlessly blends rich cultural heritage with profound civic responsibility.

✨ What Makes Belfast Diwali a Northern Irish Gem?

While Diwali is celebrated across the UK, Belfast Diwali offers a truly unique experience, deeply rooted in the heart of Northern Ireland. Set against the majestic backdrop of Belfast City Hall, this celebration stands out by:

* Embracing All Cultures: Welcoming diverse audiences from across nationalities and backgrounds, with previous years seeing attendees from over 10 different cultures come together.

* Prioritising Dignity and Accessibility: Providing a warm, accessible, and dignified alternative to often-overcrowded spectacles, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all.

* Leading with Purpose: Beyond the festivities, Belfast Diwali is committed to giving back to society, making it a standout event in Northern Ireland for its social consciousness.

"We believe in leading with soul, not just size," says Sanjay Ghosh, Founder of ImageNation NI. "Belfast Diwali is about bringing people together, celebrating our shared purpose, and fostering a collective pride. That's what truly makes it one of the most meaningful Diwali events in Northern Ireland."

Media Spotlight:

The significance of Belfast Diwali has not gone unnoticed, with previous editions receiving strong local media attention. From insightful reports on UTV News to engaging discussions across BBC Radio Ulster, the event has consistently captured the interest of Northern Ireland's leading broadcasters, further cementing its place as a key cultural highlight.

Diwali with Purpose:

Lighting Lives, Beyond Lamps

In 2025, Belfast Diwali will take the festival’s message of light and hope into tangible action under the unifying theme: “Lighting Lives, Beyond Lamps.” This year, the festival is proud to announce initiatives including:

* Distributing hot meals to homeless and vulnerable individuals right here in Belfast.

* Organising a community litter-pick at Cave Hill, encouraging environmental stewardship and civic responsibility.

* More impactful activities to be rolled out, reinforcing a unique model of Diwali celebration that prioritises community contribution alongside cultural pride – a true first for Northern Ireland.

🌍 A Tapestry of Cultures: Past Highlights

True to its inclusive ethos, Belfast Diwali has consistently served as a vibrant platform where cultures converge and connect. While the full 2025 performance lineup will be announced soon, previous editions have delighted audiences with:

* A captivating Chinese Dragon Dance.

* Moving Italian musical renditions.

* Energetic Indian folk, classical, and Bollywood dances performed by talented local diaspora artists.

These diverse showcases underscore Belfast Diwali’s reputation as a culturally inclusive, artistically rich, and emotionally resonant celebration – unlike any other Diwali event in Northern Ireland.

📅 Event Information:

* Date: Saturday, October 25

* Venue: Belfast City Hall

* Theme: Lighting Lives, Beyond Lamps

* Tickets: To be announced via @ImageNationNI social media channels.

* Mobile: 07887332403

* Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

🕯️ Final Word

Belfast Diwali 2025 is more than just a celebration; it's a powerful statement. It's a statement that culture unites, that community matters deeply in Northern Ireland, and that Diwali can be a profound force for social good. Its iconic setting, heartfelt soul, and genuine sincerity solidify its place as one of Northern Ireland’s most distinctive and inclusive Diwali celebrations – a festival where light truly reaches every corner of our community.

About ImageNation NI:

Founded in 2008 by Sanjay Ghosh, ImageNation NI is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to fostering unity, belonging, and cultural understanding within the Indian community and across the wider society of Northern Ireland. With a mission to Support, Integrate, Innovate, and Celebrate, ImageNation NI assists community members in navigating life in Northern Ireland, promotes positive inter-community relations, and proudly showcases the diverse traditions, arts, and customs of India. Through events like Belfast Diwali and various community initiatives, ImageNation NI enriches the cultural fabric of Northern Ireland, ensuring Indian heritage thrives while building bridges of appreciation and friendship.

1 . Contributed Sanjay Ghosh with Bobby Singleton, Deputy Chief Constable and colleagues PSNI Photo: Submitted Photo Sales