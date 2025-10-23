Nottingham’s Own Ice.t.21 Inspires the City with New Viral Hit “Pray to God”

Instagram @icet21_

Nottingham, UK – October 23, 2025 — Nottingham’s rising rap artist Ice.t.21 is once again capturing hearts and headlines after releasing his powerful new single, “Pray to God.” The song — his fourth release within a week — has gone viral across YouTube and social media, spreading a message of hope, gratitude, and self-belief to listeners everywhere.

In the past two weeks alone, Ice.t.21 has appeared in numerous major newspapers and news outlets, not only for his musical achievements but also for his ongoing efforts to make a positive difference in people’s lives. His work around mental health, ADHD awareness, anti-bullying, and anti-knife crime has earned him admiration from across the community.

Earlier this year, the rapper was honoured with the Best Rapper 2025 Award, recognizing not just his lyrical talent, but his dedication to using his platform for good.

“He’s more than just a rapper — he’s a role model,” said one Nottingham resident. “He talks about real issues and gives young people someone to look up to. My son listens to his songs and says he wants to be like Ice.t. one day.”

Through his music and outreach, Ice.t.21 continues to shine a light on the importance of kindness, self-reflection, and resilience. His growing fan base praises him for his “conscience rap” — lyrics that encourage listeners to think deeply about life, faith, and the world around them.

The success of “Pray to God” marks another milestone in what has been an incredible year for the Nottingham artist. His consistency, positivity, and authenticity have inspired thousands, proving that rap can be a force for unity and healing.