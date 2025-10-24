One-handed virtuoso Nicholas McCarthy to judge Translink’s Grand Pianist competition

The world’s only professional one-handed concert pianist is Belfast bound.

Indeed, acclaimed virtuoso Nicholas McCarthy is on a singular mission: to be moved.

Invited as guest judge for the final of Translink’s Grand Pianist competition, the 36-year-old said his focus was on finding local performers who communicate on another level.

“I’m not necessarily looking for technical wizardry,” he said.

“That’s important and we want performances of a high standard.

“But for me, it’s about being able to speak through music so I can feel a range of emotions.

“I want someone to make me sit up and pay attention; someone who makes me want to know more about them...”

McCarthy, born without his right hand and forearm, has built a global career with a left hand that can flood a hall with colour and narrative.

He’s the first left-hand-only pianist to graduate from London’s Royal College of Music and his trajectory has been nothing short of inspiring.

Yet, from appearances with major orchestras to a BBC Proms debut last summer, the magic still starts where it always has - on stage, with an audience.

“After I performed a concert, people would tell me how my music had changed their life,” said McCarthy, who lives in Colchester, Essex.

“Those moments made me feel that what I was doing was very important.

“They enabled me to carry on, despite the negativity around me.”

Belfast is a city McCarthy “loves, especially the food scene”.

He’s performed with the Ulster Orchestra, appeared at the Belfast International Arts Festival and delivered talks at the Metropolitan Arts Centre (MAC).

Speaking of his role on the judging panel for the amateur music competition, which sees a concert piano tour Northern Ireland’s transport hubs for a series of regional heats, he said: “I’ve judged many competitions. I love piano; I live and breathe it.”

“I’m very excited to be part of this and to see the performances.”

The human side has defined McCarthy’s own path. An only child, he credits “brilliantly supportive” parents, Julie and Ray, who never wrapped him in cotton wool.

“They allowed me to discover life for myself, yet they were supportive and there if I needed them,” he said.

What McCarthy did have, from the start, was steely determination.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” he said of entering a profession not designed with him in mind.

“Other people’s preconceptions were hardest to deal with because I clearly don’t fit into a metaphorical box.

“It took a lot of self-belief, self-discipline and self-worth at 14 years old - which is when I first started playing piano - to cut through all the negative noise.”

He believes his resilience is, in part, the by-product of disability.

“I think a physically disabled person like me has to have thicker skin than others,” he said.

“People stare at me because I’ve got one less limb, but I’m not upset by staring. It’s human nature.

“I developed huge resilience by facing challenges.”

Even for an artist as determined as McCarthy, the journey wasn’t smooth.

“To get to my level, it’s incredibly tough,” he said.

“I’ve had lots of moments when I thought there must be easier ways to live life and earn money.”

Remarkably, he didn’t give his professional concerto debut with a UK orchestra until 2023.

Prior to that he made a carefully staged “exit to make an entrance”.

“I went quiet for a couple of years on the performing front,” said McCarthy, who’s from Epsom, Surrey.

“I did lots of online speeches for corporates during the pandemic; then, when I remade an entrance in 2023, I was viewed differently.”

The results were swift: debuts with major orchestras, strong national reviews and, three months ago in July, a night under the lights of the Proms.

His career had already included the kind of pinch-yourself moment few pianists experience.

Fresh from his studies, McCarthy performed with Coldplay at the closing of the 2012 Paralympic Games in front of 86,000 people, with an estimated half a billion watching around the world.

“During rehearsals Chris Martin realised I knew the words to ‘Strawberry Swing’ and asked me to budge up on the piano stool,” he said.

“We duetted his song. Rihanna was on a swing above my head.”

He added: “The whole experience was mental and really launched my career internationally.”

That platform has allowed McCarthy to reshape the piano world for others.

Working with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM), he helped launch the first one-handed piano syllabus up to Grade 8.

“If you’ve had a stroke and lost the use of a hand, or if you’ve been born without a limb like me, you can now do the full syllabus,” he said.

“When I was doing my grades, this didn’t exist.”

As he prepares to take his seat on the judging panel in Belfast, McCarthy said he’s alert to the nerves and the courage that colour any performance.

He added that he “can’t wait to hear what Northern Ireland has to offer”.

“When I perform, I communicate through music,” he said.

“That communication, that emotion that comes with life, is the greatest skill a pianist can have…so I’m preparing to be wowed by the Grand Pianist finalists.”

The GRAND Pianist Competition 2025 was organised by Translink to mark the first anniversary of Belfast Grand Central Station. It celebrates connection, creativity and local talent.

Open to amateur pianists of all ages and abilities, the competition brings a concert piano to transport hubs across Northern Ireland for a series of live regional heats, culminating in a Grand Final at Belfast Grand Central Station this November.

There’s still time to register for the final regional heats – full details are available at www.translink.co.uk/grand-pianist.