Orange Institution prepares to make ‘A Joyful Noise’
Chief Executive Iain Carlisle explained: “This event is being promoted by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and, like previous events in 2019 and 2022, will feature some of our best loved hymns.
“Whilst the programme will be principally centred around congregational singing led by a choir of Orangemen from across Northern Ireland, special guest performers on the evening will include soloists Laura Beck and Colin Slaine.
“Glenn Moore (Director of Music at St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen) will be leading the praise from the console of Assembly Building’s pipe organ. Glenn will also perform before the event begins as audience members take their seats.
“Compere for the event is Bro. Harry Baxter and throughout the evening he will bring the audience some of the stories behind the hymns and hymnwriters. Grand Chaplain Rev. Ron Johnstone will bring the evening to a close”
He added: “Attendees will have the opportunity to support the work of local charity ‘Northern Ireland Pancreatic Cancer’ (NIPANC) through a voluntary retiring offering as they leave the building.
Tickets costing £12.50 are still available online at this link https://bit.ly/A-Joyful-Noise-2024 or by calling Coleen at GOLI on 02890 701122
Doors open at 7.15pm with the event commencing at 7.45pm with an estimated finish time of 10.15pm.
Please note, seating for this event is not pre allocated.
