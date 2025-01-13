Our Common Home exhibition highlights environmental responsibility at 4 Corners Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A striking photography exhibition exploring environmental responsibility is set to open as part of the 2025 4 Corners Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Our Common Home exhibition will launch at 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast, at 4pm on Friday, January 31, marking the beginning of its week-long run.

The 4 Corners Festival, now in its 13th year, runs from January 31 to February 9 with a mission to inspire connection and reflection across Belfast’s communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme is HOME?, offering another year of diverse range of events including art, music, drama, and faith-inspired activities aimed at encouraging attendees to explore new corners of the city and forge meaningful connections.

Courtesy of 4 Corners Belfast

Speaking of the exhibition, director of Westcourt Centre, Cormac McArt said: “The idea for the exhibition this year came around because 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the publication of Laudato Si, which was Pope Francis's encyclical about environmental responsibility and care for the earth.

“The exhibition will be produced by Westcourt camera club, a local camera club of around 20 members who will create a series of images that reflect environmental responsibility on our own doorstep. It's no longer a case of hearing about climate and environmental issues in other parts of the world - we're now seeing very real concerns on our own doorstep

“We think of things like Lough Neagh, Belfast Lough and how we can reduce the carbon footprint locally, and how each of us, with our daily actions and routines, can take more responsibility in terms of the environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Common Home Exhibition commemorates the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis' encyclical Laudato Si - On Care For Our Common Home. The encyclical, addressed to all people, advocates for environmental responsibility and a global dialogue on creating a sustainable future.

Co-founders Steve Stockman and Father Martin Magill said the festival is a celebration of diversity and belonging, with this year’s events rooted in the concept of home as both a physical and emotional space.

Speaking of the exhibition Martin said: “This is now the third year we have worked with Westcourt Camera club. We’ve gone back to them again this year because they take time to understand the theme we choose for the festival. In the previous two years, I've been moved by the photographs which the club have curated, indeed photographs and the accompanying text are powerful and compelling”.

The wider 4 Corners Festival will encompass a wide variety of talks, discussions, practical workshops and more, spreading the word of local and global contextual issues across its ten day run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimed at broadening perspectives and helping people to think about bigger issues, such as homelessness, the care of our common home, the earth, transport and accessibility within our home city, these heavy integral topics are interwoven together with lighthearted festivities like music, poetry, drama and the visual arts.

The event’s schedule of activities will also challenge attendees to step beyond the physical and psychological ‘corners’ of Belfast, discovering new parts of their city, fresh perspectives and meaningful connections.

4 Corners Festival is supported by The Executive Office's Central Good Relations Fund, The Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund and Belfast City Council Good Relations Fund, St Anne's Cathedral Sitout and Linen Quarter BID.