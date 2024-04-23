Pirates Off Portrush 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After successfully defeating the Mad Monk last year, Tavish has enlisted the support of fellow pirate; Grace O’Malley, but desperately needs a new crew to once again stop the Mad MONK from taking Portrush Yacht Club’s treasure, which is hidden at Portrush Harbour.

Are you brave enough to join his crew and help Tavish and Grace fight off the Mad Monk? Come along to Portrush Harbour on Sunday 16 June between Midday – 2pm to find out.

General Manager Karl Simmonds said:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let battle commence at this year's Pirates off Portrush

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following the successful return of Pirates Off Portrush in 2023, we’re delighted Tavish is setting sail for Portrush Harbour again to save our treasure!

“We’re also super excited to welcome Andrew Porter-McKeegan and Grace Doherty who will be playing the roles of Tavish Dhu and Grace O’Malley for us.

“As this event forms part of the 2024 Commodore’s Regatta, it provides us with the ideal opportunity to engage with local families and wider community in a fun filled day of activities.”

Pirates off Portrush Yacht Club takes place on Sunday 16 June between Midday – 2pm at Portrush Harbour and forms part of the club’s Commodore’s Regatta.