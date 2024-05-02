Play for free at High Rise Lisburn on Thursday 9 May
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaking about the generous gesture, Employers For Childcare Chief Executive, Marie Marin said: “It is very important to us that High Rise is inclusive and accessible for all families. We are aware that it remains a really tough time for families, and we don’t want any children to miss out on the benefits of play because their parents can’t afford it. This is why we are opening up our soft play area this Thursday to all families. Admission is totally free – there’s no catch – other than the offer will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, to help us manage numbers. We just hope as many families as possible take advantage of the opportunity to experience the fun within High Rise.
Marie concluded by saying: “Our charity’s Family Benefits Advice Service will be there to offer free advice and guidance to parents on the financial support they may be entitled to, including with childcare. We know many families are missing out on much-needed support as they just aren’t aware of what’s available, so this will be a great opportunity to have an informal chat with one of our advisors, while the little ones burn off some energy in our soft play.”
To book a free soft play session at High Rise on Thursday 9 May, visit the High Rise website www.highriseni.org and use the offer code ‘CRAZY-MAY’ to book.