Play for free at High Rise Lisburn on Thursday 9 May

Speaking about the generous gesture, Employers For Childcare Chief Executive, Marie Marin said: “It is very important to us that High Rise is inclusive and accessible for all families. We are aware that it remains a really tough time for families, and we don’t want any children to miss out on the benefits of play because their parents can’t afford it. This is why we are opening up our soft play area this Thursday to all families. Admission is totally free – there’s no catch – other than the offer will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, to help us manage numbers. We just hope as many families as possible take advantage of the opportunity to experience the fun within High Rise.