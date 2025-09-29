Professor Brian Cox Announces Emergence World Tour 2026

Brian Cox Image

Live at SSE Arena, Belfast Friday 13th November 2026

Tickets on sale Friday 03rd October at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie and ssearenabelfast.com

After performing his smash-hit show ‘Horizons’ to nearly half a million people across the world, Professor Brian Cox is back with his new tour world tour Emergence.

Brian has appeared in many landmark science programs for BBC radio and television over the last 15 years, from the Peabody Award-winning Wonders of the Solar System to the world-wide hit series The Planets.

“I’ve loved creating Emergence - it’s the most ambitious live show I’ve ever written. I’ve been very lucky to collaborate with a wonderful group of scientists, musicians, film makers and graphic artists to bring cosmology, biology, philosophy and history to the largest and most advanced LED screens available, with the best sound and lights I could find. I hope the show is an all-encompassing experience, and I hope it leaves everyone, whether they love science or music or history, or simply contemplating the beauty of Nature, with something new to think about.”

'A Jaw-dropping reminder that human life is both irrelevant and hugely precious.’

**** The Guardian

‘Science and cosmology doesn’t get any more dazzling and interesting than this – a wonderful journey through space and time orchestrated by Professor Brian Cox.’

Daily Echo

‘Stunning’ ****Liverpool Echo

