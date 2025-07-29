Join us for an action packed weekend of activities, live demos, and hands-on fun as the RAF takes over Bangor's Ward Park!

Get ready, Bangor! The RAF is landing in the heart of the city for an unmissable weekend of adventure, excitement, and hands-on activities for all ages. Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast, a thrill-seeker, or just looking for a fun family day out, we’ve got something for you!

Get ready for...

Aircraft Experience – Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a pilot? Step inside, take a photo, and see what it takes!

Test Your Skills – Get involved in RAF-inspired physical challenges and see how your speed, agility, and coordination measure up.

Survival Challenges – Dive into a fast-paced, hands-on challenges where your grit and quick thinking could make all the difference.

STEM and Youth Engagement – Explore exciting career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and maths with RAF experts.

Live Music and Performances – Enjoy fantastic performances from a RAF Band, as they fill the Town Show with energy and atmosphere.

Career Talks – Chat with Royal Air Force Recruitment professionals about careers and the application process.

RAF Bangor Town Show

Why you can't miss this:

This is your chance to get up close and personal with the incredible world of the Royal Air Force. Chat with real servicemen and women, explore the diverse careers within the RAF, and take part in activities that will educate, inspire, and entertain.