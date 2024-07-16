Robot exhibition at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to embark on a journey through time and imagination as the Armagh Observatory & Planetarium proudly announces its upcoming Robot Exhibition', running from 2nd July to 31st August 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer, science-fiction enthusiasts and curious minds alike will have the unique opportunity to explore a mesmerising collection of robots, cyborgs, and androids.

Science-fiction fans are sure to recognise their favourite metal movie stars in this comprehensive exhibit. The Robot Exhibition showcases memorable and iconic robots from science-fiction movies and TV shows, highlighting their role in storytelling and exploring how they represent our changing relationship with technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are invited to delve into the past, present, and future of robots in science-fiction, considering how these machines might shape our world in the years to come. Robots have long been a staple of science-fiction storytelling, captivating audiences with their mechanical precision, superhuman strength, and human-like personalities.

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium proudly announces its upcoming “Robot Exhibition”

As technology advances and artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent in our world, the role of robots is evolving. No longer simply automated tools designed to serve humans, robots are now being developed to think, reason, and learn independently. This shift has the potential to revolutionise our lives, from how we work and communicate to how we think about what it means to be human.

Speaking on the upcoming exhibition, Martina Glass, Operations Manager at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium says: "We are thrilled to bring the Robot Touring Exhibition to Armagh. It is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to explore the fascinating intersection of technology, art, and storytelling. Robots have always captured our imagination, and this exhibition will inspire people of all ages to think about the future of technology and its impact on our lives."

The Robot Exhibition offers visitors the chance to get up close and personal with a cast of full-size heroic robots, vintage tin toys, and sculptures in all shapes and sizes from comics, books, and the silver screen over the past 40 years. Around every corner lurks another metallic star, each with its own story and significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us for an unforgettable journey through the world of robots, where you can meet some of the most iconic and beloved metal stars from the realm of science-fiction. Whether you're a dedicated fan or simply curious about the evolution of robotic technology, this exhibition promises to be a highlight of the summer.

Along with the Robot Exhibit, a series of dome shows will be running throughout the summer. These are: Our Wee Planets, Our Night Sky, Tales of a Time Traveller, Perfect Little Planet, Accidental Astronauts, We Are Allens; and Our Solar System.